Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS4 trailer captured on PC, hints at PC port

Square Enix reveals the latest Final Fantasy 7 Remake trailer footage was captured on PC. This could be for disclosure (the graphics are obviously beyond what a PS4 Pro can deliver) or it could hint at a PC port. We're betting on both.

To no one's surprise, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is probably coming to PC. Square Enix previously confirmed the game is only debuting first on PS4 and isn't a full-on exclusive. This indicates FF7R will come to other platforms after FF7R's one-year PS4 exclusivity runs out. That means we won't see FF7R cross over to Xbox One or PC until April 10, 2021 at the earliest.

"The highly anticipated FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE will debut first on the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system on March 3rd, 2020," read a press release from 2019.

Now if we didn't already have this previous info about timed exclusivity, the new disclosures wouldn't mean much. Like every other developer, Square Enix develops its games on high-end PCs, and the games will look and play best on the platform as a result. It's pretty strange how a trailer with PC-captured footage is being hosted on the PlayStation YouTube channel though. Then again, Sony plans to release some of its biggest first-party games on PC.

Launching FF7R on PC is a no-brainer for Square Enix. The publisher has embraced PC quite strongly with most of its mainline Final Fantasy games re-releasing on Steam. The most noteworthy was Final Fantasy XV, which supports user-created mods, high-end GPU support, and has been optimized to push today's demanding PCs to their limits. The PC platform also represents another avenue of sales, and having spent so many years on the Remake, Square Enix is eager to recoup dev costs as much as possible.

Just don't expect the game to release on Steam any time soon. We still have a year to go before we can mess around with mods and the like.