New version of Final Fantasy 7 on PC announced by Square Enix

Square Enix is re-releasing the original Final Fantasy 7 on Steam and discontinuing the current version, but owners of the original game get an upgrade.

TL;DR: Square Enix will release an updated Final Fantasy 7 on Steam, delisting the 2013 version while allowing existing owners to keep access. Save files won't transfer between versions. The company continues developing the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy and expands multi-platform support, including Xbox and potentially Switch 2.

A new version of the RPG classic Final Fantasy 7 will soon be available on Steam, and the current version will be delisted and discontinued, Square Enix today announced.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Square Enix plans to re-release Final Fantasy 7 on PC with a bunch of new improvements, but ahead of the launch, the publisher prepares users on what to expect. When the new version is released, the current version of FF7 will be delisted from Steam, however owners of the original 2013 version of FF7 can still access and play the game.

Unfortunately, saves aren't compatible between the two versions. That means your epic 1,000 hour playthrough with all the ultimate weapons on the 2013 version is, well, stuck to that version and can't cross over to the new updated release. There's no info on what the new release actually does, or what changes that it makes over the previous one.

Final Fantasy 7 is currently on sale for less than $5 on Steam.

Meanwhile, Square Enix is busily working on the third chapter of the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy, and is keeping the game in Unreal Engine 4 rather than UE5 in order to preserve conformity and easy translation of development in between releases.

The publisher has signed a big multi-year deal with Microsoft to ensure that the third chapter of the trilogy launches day-and-date on Xbox, as well as making other major multi-platform advancements like bringing Final Fantasy XIV to Xbox consoles.

There are also reports that Square Enix may launch FFXIV on the Switch 2 at some point.