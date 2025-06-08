Final Fantasy 7 Remake comes to Xbox this year, Final Fantasy 16 shadow drops on Xbox today

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally coming to Xbox in 2025, Square Enix today announced, while also simultaneously making a surprising shadow drop.
It's official: Final Fantasy 7 Remake Integrade is coming to Xbox consoles and Xbox PC in 2025, more specifically this winter (remember that winter in Japan runs from December to February).
Final Fantasy 16, on the other hand, is now available on Xbox PC and Xbox Series X/S. There's an added bonus: The game supports the Play Anywhere cross-buy initiative, so one purchase lets you play either on console or on a Windows PC. The base version is $50, and there's a $70 complete edition that packs in all the DLC.
There's also a free demo up and any progress that you make will carry over into the final game. Square Enix has further announced that all maineline Final Fantasy games are now available on Xbox consoles.
With this announcement during the Xbox Games Showcase, every mainline, single-player FINAL FANTASY game, as well as the critically-acclaimed MMORPG FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, is now available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox PC.