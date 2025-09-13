Final Fantasy 7 Remake comes to Xbox in January with cheat mode, pre-order bonus freebies

After years of waiting, Final Fantasy 7 Remake releases on Xbox (and Switch) in January 2026 and Square Enix is offering a valuable pre-order bonus.

TL;DR: Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade launches on Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2 in January 2026, featuring a new Streamlined Progression mode with unlimited MP, HP, and enhanced gameplay ease. Pre-orders include the original 1997 game and exclusive Magic: The Gathering booster packs, highlighting Square Enix's multi-platform expansion.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch in 2026, complete with some pretty hefty quality of life improvements and valuable pre-order bonuses.

It's official: After years of waiting, Final Fantasy 7 Remake will release on Xbox Series X/S and Switch 2 in January 2026. Square Enix announced the news as part of the recent Nintendo Direct, and surprisingly the game is a Play Anywhere title on Xbox.

What makes this version of FF7 Remake stand out is an interesting new mode called Streamlined Progression, which is basically an easy mode that lets you play with cheats enabled. "The Streamlined Progression feature introduces unlimited MP and HP at all times, unlimited limit and ATB gauge during battles, 9,999 damage, easier weapon ability acquisition, and more to streamline gameplay and allow players to focus on the story and hybrid combat."

These kinds of time-saving upgrades typically only happen with Square Enix's decades-old remasters, such as the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection.

The publisher is also adding in a nice pre-order bonus on Switch 2 and Xbox: anyone who buys FF7 Remake Intergrade ahead of release will get a free copy of the original 1997 RPG. Xbox gamers can access their free legacy copy right away whereas Switch 2 owners have to wait until January to start playing.

Switch 2 pre-orders also get another bonus: a free Magic: The Gathering Final Fantasy booster pack.

The announcement is a result of Square Enix's new multi-platform focus; after years of exclusivity deals with PlayStation, the Japanese publisher has pledged to bring its games to Xbox, and we've already seen games like Final Fantasy 14 cross over to the Western platform.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade releases on Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S on January 22, 2026.

