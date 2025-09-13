Final Fantasy 7 Remake comes to Xbox in January with cheat mode, pre-order bonus freebies

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch in 2026, complete with some pretty hefty quality of life improvements and valuable pre-order bonuses.
It's official: After years of waiting, Final Fantasy 7 Remake will release on Xbox Series X/S and Switch 2 in January 2026. Square Enix announced the news as part of the recent Nintendo Direct, and surprisingly the game is a Play Anywhere title on Xbox.
What makes this version of FF7 Remake stand out is an interesting new mode called Streamlined Progression, which is basically an easy mode that lets you play with cheats enabled. "The Streamlined Progression feature introduces unlimited MP and HP at all times, unlimited limit and ATB gauge during battles, 9,999 damage, easier weapon ability acquisition, and more to streamline gameplay and allow players to focus on the story and hybrid combat."
- Read more: Final Fantasy Tactics returns to PlayStation with new enhanced edition
- Read more: Is Square Enix preparing a Final Fantasy series subscription?
These kinds of time-saving upgrades typically only happen with Square Enix's decades-old remasters, such as the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection.
The publisher is also adding in a nice pre-order bonus on Switch 2 and Xbox: anyone who buys FF7 Remake Intergrade ahead of release will get a free copy of the original 1997 RPG. Xbox gamers can access their free legacy copy right away whereas Switch 2 owners have to wait until January to start playing.
Switch 2 pre-orders also get another bonus: a free Magic: The Gathering Final Fantasy booster pack.
The announcement is a result of Square Enix's new multi-platform focus; after years of exclusivity deals with PlayStation, the Japanese publisher has pledged to bring its games to Xbox, and we've already seen games like Final Fantasy 14 cross over to the Western platform.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade releases on Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S on January 22, 2026.
Check below for more information:
In addition to delivering FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE to new platforms, game creators have added an exclusive "Streamlined Progression" feature that will make it easier than ever for Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox players to jump into the adventure. The Streamlined Progression feature introduces unlimited MP and HP at all times, unlimited limit and ATB gauge during battles, 9,999 damage, easier weapon ability acquisition, and more to streamline gameplay and allow players to focus on the story and hybrid combat.
To prepare for the journey, players can pre-order starting today to receive exciting bonuses, including:
Original FINAL FANTASY VII game - For a limited time, those who pre-order the digital edition of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE on Nintendo Switch 2 or Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC will receive the original FINAL FANTASY VII. Players on Xbox can download and play the legendary FINAL FANTASY VII immediately after a pre-order purchase, while Nintendo Switch 2 players can play starting Jan. 22, 2026. This limited-time bonus runs until Jan. 31, 2026. Please refer to the store for details.
Magic: The Gathering-FINAL FANTASY Play Booster While Supplies Last - Those who preorder the physical edition of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE for Nintendo Switch 2 will receive a Magic: The Gathering-FINAL FANTASY Play Booster*. Each Play Booster contains 15 randomly assorted cards.