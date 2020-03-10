Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Horizon Zero Dawn PC launch confirmed by Sony

Sony breaks exclusivity for one of its biggest PS4 games, a trend that should continue throughout the years

Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer, Sony officially confirms.

Starting with Horizon Zero Dawn, Sony is set to follow Microsoft's lead and break console exclusivity on its biggest IPs. Guerrilla's landmark adventure will be the first PlayStation 4 exclusive to cross over to PC in summer 2020. Sony is careful to say that not every game will cross over to PC, though.

"Yes, I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer.... There will be more information coming from Guerrilla, from the new studio directors pretty soon," director of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios Hermen Hulst said in a recent interview.

Hulst goes on to say that Sony is open to publishing and releasing more exclusives to PC, but that won't be the case for every game. They're not going to pull a Microsoft and simultaneously release all PS4 games onto the platform.

"I think it's important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they've been missing out on.

"And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn't necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don't have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware."

