Tetsuya Nomura says 'don't worry' about Final Fantasy Remake part 3 or Kingdom Hearts 4

TL;DR: Square Enix's Tetsuya Nomura assures fans that Kingdom Hearts IV and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 are progressing smoothly and on schedule. The company plans to reveal more details soon, reflecting a disciplined development approach, though official release dates remain unannounced. Fans are encouraged to stay patient for updates.

Square Enix's Tetsuya Nomura tells fans not to worry about the upcoming sequels in their favorite franchises--the games are in good hands, and everything is going according to plan.

It's been 3 years since Kingdom Hearts IV was revealed with a triumphant CGI trailer. But fans shouldn't be concerned--game director Tetsuya Nomura and his team are making great strides KH4, and publisher Square Enix already has plans on when it'll reveal more footage and gameplay details.

Nomura says the same about Final Fantasy 7 Remake part 3, the final chapter in the multi-generational FF7R trilogy that started in 2019. Things are going smoothly, at least according to Nomura, perhaps reflective of Square Enix's new disciplined approach to games development and cross-platform releases.

Here's what Nomura said in a recent Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis event livestream, as translated by Twitter users aitaikimochi:

"We are making great progress on the game, and I can't actually say anything else. I'm not going to be like...'well actually!' If I did, people would be really surprised if it's during this FF7EC livestream. "We already have decided when we will make the announcement as well, and we will stick to that time schedule. "So don't worry, but please wait for it. On that same note, we are making great strides on Kingdom Hearts 4 and going according to schedule. So please wait for more information on that as well."

Square Enix management has not typically mentioned these new games in its earnings briefings and there's been no indications on a possible release date for either. Nomura has said in the past that the Final Fantasy Remake trilogy could span multiple console generations, so maybe Square Enix is waiting until the next-generation PlayStation 6 is out before releasing the third game.