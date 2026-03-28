Final Fantasy 9 Remake still in limbo as Square Enix doubles down on FF7 Remake part 3

Square Enix has opted to focus on its current slate of in-development games rather than the Final Fantasy 9 Remake, with other games taking priority.

TL;DR: Square Enix has paused development on the Final Fantasy 9 Remake to prioritize projects like Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3, Kingdom Hearts IV, and Dragon Quest XII.

New reports say that the anticipated Final Fantasy 9 Remake remains shelved for the time being as Square Enix focuses on other projects, including the third FF7 Remake chapter 3 as well as Dragon Quest XII and Kingdom Hearts IV.

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Originally unearthed in the GeForce Now leak of 2021, Square Enix's FF9 Remake has remained shrouded in mystery. Last year was a good opportunity to reveal the project, as 2025 marked the 25th anniversary of the original game.

New reports say that the project has been put in cold storage, potentially to be resurrected for later use. Sources have told gaming YouTuber NateTheHate that the Final Fantasy 9 Remake is "on ice" for now.

"The last update that I had on it was that the game is still on ice," Nate said in a recent YouTube video.

"Now, on ice with Square Enix could mean that they may return to it one day. But as far as I've heard, there's been no new movement with it."

In 2024, it sure looked like Yoshi-P teased something regarding Final Fantasy 9, but ultimately Square Enix never revealed anything.

Right now the company is focusing on its next immediate big AAA release, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3, as well as other games like Kingdom Hearts IV, Dragon Quest XII--both of which were announced years ago--and more Final Fantasy XIV content expansions.

At this rate, it may behoove Square Enix to wait until 2030 before it launches or even announces the FF9 Remake, because by then the game will be celebrating its 30th anniversary milestone.