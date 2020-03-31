Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
D-Wave offer free access to quantum computers for COVID-19 researchers

D-Wave Systems offers immediate and freer access to its quantum computers for COVID-19 researchers

Anthony Garreffa | Mar 31, 2020 at 07:30 pm CDT (2 mins, 39 secs reading time)

D-Wave Systems has announced that it is offering immediate, and free access to its quantum computers to anyone who is working on responses to COVID-19.

The company said that its partners and customers in Kyocera Corporation, NEC Solution Innovators, Menten AI and Volkswagen and others will also be providing engineering teams that will assist researchers in using the quantum computers, in order to formulate problems and hopefully find solutions to COVID-19.

D-Wave Systems will be providing access to its quantum computers through tis Leap 2 quantum cloud service, offering it to anyone working on COVID-19 response in the United States, and across 35 countries throughout Europe and Asia. D-Wave Systems explained: "Leap 2 includes the hybrid solver service designed to bring both classical and quantum resources to quickly and precisely solve highly complex problems with up to 10,000 fully connected variables".

D-Wave CEO Alan Baratz explained: "Deftly responding to this pandemic requires creativity and new approaches to solving problems. We believe that by combining our customers' and partners' expertise with hybrid quantum computing, we can together bring a potentially powerful resource to the individuals, organizations, and governments around the world building solutions nimbly and collaboratively".

NEWS SOURCE:aithority.com
