Billionaire on social media: 'quarantined' on $590 million superyacht

If you had to be on lockdown during a quarantine, I couldn't think of a better place than a $590 million superyacht -- but would you really boast about it on social media? Probably not.

Except, that's what billionaire David Geffen did. The DreamWorks co-founder posted a picture on his personal Instagram, saying he was on "quarantine" on his $590,000,000 superyacht with the caption: "Sunset last night... isolated in the Grenadines avoiding the virus. I'm hoping everybody is staying safe".

It wasn't long before social media tore Geffen a new one, saying that his post on Instagram talking about being quarantined on a $590 million superyacht was "tone deaf" considering the hardships people are going through right now. Even The View co-host Meghan McCain chimed in, saying: "David Geffen is worth 8 billion dollars! For God's sake help this country get ventilators, our health workers masks and the medical supplies they need! Or no, just stay on your f---ing yacht instagramming. This is just shameful and grotesque".

Lauren Collins of the New Yorker simply tweeted "psychopath".

Film producer Robby Starbuck chimed in, saying: "Is anyone shocked that Democrat donor David Geffen posted such an out of touch photo? He might as well have take a picture flipping everyone in America off. David Geffen's thought process: 'Hey you know what, millions are losing their jobs, can't pay their rent and they're worried about a deadly pandemic, I bet they'd love to know how I'm doing. Fire up the copter so we can take some more pics of my yacht! They'll love this!!!"

You shouldn't be surprised to then hear that Geffen has since locked his entire Instagram account.