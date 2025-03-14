All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Computer Systems

US achieves world's first and only demonstration of quantum supremacy on a useful problem

US researchers have announced a scientific breakthrough in quantum computing, with an annealing quantum computer completely outperforming a supercomputer.

US achieves world's first and only demonstration of quantum supremacy on a useful problem
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: A California-based startup, D-Wave, has achieved quantum computational supremacy by solving a complex materials simulation problem beyond the reach of classical computers. Their annealing quantum computer completed the task in 20 minutes using minimal energy, marking a significant industry milestone.

A California-based startup has demonstrated quantum computational supremacy on a useful problem, marking a first-of-its-kind achievement within the industry.

The achievement was detailed in a new peer-reviewed study published in the journal Science. The study explains how D-Wave, the California-based startup, has made a scientific breakthrough by solving a problem beyond the reach of classic computers. D-Wave's annealing quantum computer outperformed one of the world's most powerful classical supercomputers in solving complex materials simulation problems. The study validates this achievement as "the world's first and only demonstration of quantum computational supremacy on a useful problem."

How was it done? The annealing quantum computer utilized the power of quantum mechanics to find a solution to the problem in 20 minutes and with just 12 kilowatts of energy. By comparison, for the same problem to be solved by a traditional GPU-cluster-powered supercomputer, it would require more than the world's annual energy consumption and more than a million years of time.

US achieves world's first and only demonstration of quantum supremacy on a useful problem 615615
3

The system proceeded to solve the problem by starting in a superposition of all possible solutions, with the goal of reducing the number of solutions down to the correct one through the process of annealing or the reduction of the number of parameters.

"This is a remarkable day for quantum computing. Our demonstration of quantum computational supremacy on a useful problem is an industry first. All other claims of quantum systems outperforming classical computers have been disputed or involved random number generation of no practical value," said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave, in the press release

"Our achievement shows, without question, that D-Wave's annealing quantum computers are now capable of solving useful problems beyond the reach of the world's most powerful supercomputers," Baratz added

US achieves world's first and only demonstration of quantum supremacy on a useful problem 65561651
3

"This is a significant milestone made possible through over 25 years of research and hardware development at D-Wave, two years of collaboration across 11 institutions worldwide, and more than 100,000 GPU and CPU hours of simulation on one of the world's fastest supercomputers as well as computing clusters in collaborating institutions.

Besides realizing Richard Feynman's vision of simulating nature on a quantum computer, this research could open new frontiers for scientific discovery and quantum application development," said Dr. Mohammad Amin, chief scientist at D-Wave

Photo of the Adiabatic Quantum Computation and Quantum Annealing: Theory and Practice (Synthesis Lectures on Quantum Computing)
Best Deals: Adiabatic Quantum Computation and Quantum Annealing: Theory and Practice (Synthesis Lectures on Quantum Computing)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$78.24 USD
- -
Buy
$45.76 CAD
- -
Buy
£27.50
- -
Buy
$78.24 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/14/2025 at 12:12 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:businesswire.com, dwavequantum.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles