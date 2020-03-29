US can expect over 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, millions of cases

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading US authority on COVID-19 coronavirus says to expect 100,000 deaths in the US

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, is the leading authority in the United States for COVID-19 coronavirus and he has some scary new estimates.

During CNN's State of the Union Sunday, Dr. Fauci said that they estimate between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths in the US alone from COVID-19. Fauci said that there will be millions of cases, and he has helped out during other crises of viral diseases, leading the federal response of SARS, MERS, Ebola, and now COVID-19.

The warnings of 100,000 to 200,000 deaths over COVID-19 are based on estimates on models, with the most-extreme, worst-case scenario would see COVID-19 killing millions of Americans. Fauci commented on millions of Americans dying over COVID-19, saying that it is "not impossible, but very, very unlikely".

He added: "Whenever the models come in, they give a worst-case scenario and a best-case scenario. Generally, the reality is somewhere in the middle. I've never seen a model of the diseases that I've dealt with where the worst case actually came out. They always overshoot".

Fauci sees the United States having "millions of cases" of COVID-19, but also warned of relying on modeling estimates. He continued: "I just don't think that we really need to make a projection when it's such a moving target that we could so easily be wrong and mislead people".