New York could be quarantined by President Trump over coronavirus

Anthony Garreffa | Mar 28, 2020 at 07:31 pm CDT (1 min, 3 secs reading time)

New York could be completely quarantined over the current COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, with President Trump tweeting that is thinking about quarantine the entire city. The news of a full quarantine of New York comes just 3 weeks after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo established a containment zone over COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a tweet, President Trump said: "I am giving consideration to a QUARANTINE of developing 'hot spots', New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. A decision will be made, one way or another, shortly". With over 115,000 coronavirus cases in the United States alone, it stands as the highest amount in a country in the world.

The tri-state area of New York State, New Jersey, and Connecticut have seen 65,000 cases of COVID-19, alongside 1056 deaths so far. New York City is accounting for most of the increasing numbers of cases and deaths of COVID-19 coronavirus. It's not just President Trump that is concerned, but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who has said that President Trump's proposal is a "civil war-kind of discussion".

NEWS SOURCE:d.newsweek.com
