EA joins coronavirus panic with work-from-home policies until April 1

EA has just joined the COVID-19 coronavirus lock down, where it has now limited social gatherings in an effort to "fight this pandemic". The company has said it has postponed all live game events until "the global coronavirus situation improves".

This means that EA has just temporarily halted live game events involving some of the biggest games in the world, including battle royale superstar Apex Legends. Other EA games included in the live event lockdown include the Apex Legends Global Series, FIFA 20 Global Series, FIFA Online 4 Live, and Madden NFL 20 Championship Series.

Online events will continue, with gamers and staff able to play and work remotely, respectively. EA explains: "This has been an unprecedented few days in an already unprecedented time. As the world works to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a sweeping set of societal and cultural changes are now impacting all of our daily lives. We'd like to take a moment to update all of you on what we're doing at Electronic Arts to ensure the health and wellbeing of our employees, while also making sure that everyone is able to keep playing their favorite games".

The company continues: "As we take these steps for our Electronic Arts employees, we're also very focused on minimizing any potential for disruption to our players. We are confident in our continuity plans. We don't anticipate major changes in our games or services as a result of our teams working from home, but we're learning through this process as well and patience will be key. We're constantly talking and working with our teams across the world to evolve with the situation".

EA added: "These are challenging times for everyone. We're working to look after our employees and their families, and make sure we're doing the right and responsible things to fight this pandemic illness. We have amazing technology teams that are making it possible for all of this to happen, and we're deeply thankful. We now have thousands of employees that have taken equipment to their homes so we can keep our games and services running, and continue working on new projects. We may be doing it from our homes around the world, but we're doing everything we can to be here for you".

