You can track COVID-19 coronavirus cases in real-time using this link

If you want to see up-to-date real-time data on COVID-19 coronavirus, then check out this link

You can't escape hearing or seeing news and videos about COVID-19 / coronavirus, so why not track it using available data inside of a web browser?

John Hopkins University have created an interactive web-based dashboard that secures data from the WHO, CDC, and China CDC in order to "visualize and track the reported cases on a daily timescale". John Hopkins University staff explain that the purpose of the coronavirus tracker is to "provide the public with an understanding of the outbreak situation as it unfolds, with transparent data sources".

You can visit the website right here, with some really interesting data on coronavirus cases around the world. At the time of writing there were over 126,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4630 deaths worldwide. The countries with the most confirmed cases of the disease are China with over 80,000 confirmed cases, and Italy with over 12,000.

New York Governor Cuomo has established a 1-mile containment zone in New Rochelle over the spread of coronavirus / COVID-19 in New York, while Google has recently asked all staff based in Canada or the United States to work from home if they can. Apple has just canceled an event where it was due to unveil a successor to the iPhone SE, and a new iPad, too.

Delivery start ups including Postmates have now got a "non-contact delivery option" for those who are worried about contracting coronavirus, too.

We've seen some gigantic events being canceled or postponed over coronavirus / COVID-19 fears, with Mobile World Congress, the Game Developers Conference, Google I/O, Facebook's F8 developer conference -- and even chatter from Dick Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, with the IOC talking about outright canceling the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Google has also ended all of its in-person job interviews for now over coronavirus fears, instead shifting to a digital-only Hangouts meeting for future employees. Twitter is also "strongly encouraging" its employees to work from home if possible, while Amazon has halted its near 800,000 strong workforce from all non-essential travel over coronavirus / COVID-19 fears.

But don't worry, gamers... as AMD has confirmed that the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 launches are "on track" for later this year and that coronavirus hasn't forced a delay for these launches (yet).

Last updated: Mar 11, 2020 at 09:59 pm CDT