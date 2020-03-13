Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
GDC 2020 will have streamed conferences offered through Twitch

GDC 2020 might be canceled over COVID-19 coronavirus, but conferences will be streamed on Twitch

Anthony Garreffa | Mar 13, 2020 at 09:11 pm CDT (4 mins, 49 secs reading time)

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) was postponed over COVID-19 coronavirus fears, but the show will live on through streamed conferences that be blasted onto Twitch.

GDC 2020 organizers Informa Tech announced on the official Game Developers Conference website that they will be streaming conferences directly on Twitch, replacing the physical live sessions that were planned (as they are every year).

During the 5-day GDC 2020 week, the official GDC Twitch channel will be streaming the planned conferences between 9AM and 5PM PST.

There will also be virtual award ceremonies for The Independent Games Festival (IGF) and the Game Developers Choice Awards (GDC) that will be streamed on March 18, at 5PM PST / 8 PM EST.

You can track COVID-19 coronavirus in real-time right here.

Bitcoin has dropped in price significantly, with a huge 40% reduction in its price from highs of $10,000 to a new 2020 low of less than $5000. Apple stock has also tumbled, dumping $300 billion from its market cap and reducing it to just over $1 trillion ($1,000,000,000,000).

Apple has recently postponed an event over coronavirus, where it was due to unveil new iPhones and a new iPad.

New York Governor Cuomo has established a 1-mile containment zone in New Rochelle over the spread of coronavirus / COVID-19 in New York, while Google has recently asked all staff based in Canada or the United States to work from home if they can. Apple has just canceled an event where it was due to unveil a successor to the iPhone SE, and a new iPad, too.

Delivery start ups including Postmates have now got a "non-contact delivery option" for those who are worried about contracting coronavirus, too.

We've seen some gigantic events being canceled or postponed over coronavirus / COVID-19 fears, with Mobile World Congress, the Game Developers Conference, Google I/O, Facebook's F8 developer conference -- and even chatter from Dick Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, with the IOC talking about outright canceling the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Google has also ended all of its in-person job interviews for now over coronavirus fears, instead shifting to a digital-only Hangouts meeting for future employees. Twitter is also "strongly encouraging" its employees to work from home if possible, while Amazon has halted its near 800,000 strong workforce from all non-essential travel over coronavirus / COVID-19 fears.

But don't worry, gamers... as AMD has confirmed that the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 launches are "on track" for later this year and that coronavirus hasn't forced a delay for these launches (yet).

You can read more on our coverage of coronavirus here.

