GDC 2020 will have streamed conferences offered through Twitch

GDC 2020 might be canceled over COVID-19 coronavirus, but conferences will be streamed on Twitch

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) was postponed over COVID-19 coronavirus fears, but the show will live on through streamed conferences that be blasted onto Twitch.

GDC 2020 organizers Informa Tech announced on the official Game Developers Conference website that they will be streaming conferences directly on Twitch, replacing the physical live sessions that were planned (as they are every year).

During the 5-day GDC 2020 week, the official GDC Twitch channel will be streaming the planned conferences between 9AM and 5PM PST.

There will also be virtual award ceremonies for The Independent Games Festival (IGF) and the Game Developers Choice Awards (GDC) that will be streamed on March 18, at 5PM PST / 8 PM EST.

