Bitcoin slides 40% -- worst sell-off in crypto history is happening

Bitcoin bloodpath is happening, 40% drop with Ethereum down over 43% in the last 24 hours

The world is going through a very scary time right now, with global markets in a complete panic -- with freefall events happening, which have pushed Bitcoin and virtually all other cryptocurrencies off a cliff.

Just overnight, Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a 40% change in its price -- where it enjoyed 2020 highs of just over $10,000 -- but overnight it has dropped to its knees and down to $4564 (at the time of writing) -- representing a 40.72% drop in its price. Even when Bitcoin was down 26% it represented the largest sell-off of BTC in over 7 years.

Altcoins aren't safe from this, with cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) dropping by an even larger 44%, down to just $105 from its 2020 highs of $284.

The entire cryptocurrency market is looking like the stock market right now -- a sea of red. Check out this list of cryptocurrencies and their 24-hour movement. We're down an average of 40% across the board from everything from Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) through to NEO, Zcash, Dogecoin, and others.