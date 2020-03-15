CDC: limit or cancel events of over 50 people for the next 8 weeks

CDC recommends limiting or outright cancelling events with over 50 people for the next 8 weeks in the US

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that in-person events with over 50 people be limited, or outright cancelled in the United States over coronavirus.

In an update of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 15, the CDC has new interim guidance that recommends "in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States".

The CDC includes "conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies" in its criteria for "large events" and "mass gatherings". However, the new guidance over COVID-19 coronavirus spread doesn't include schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses.

