Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,525 Reviews & Articles | 59,731 News Posts

You can donate your CPU and GPU power to help cure coronavirus

Folding@Home updated to include the fight to cure COVID-19 coronavirus with your GPU and CPU

Anthony Garreffa | Mar 13, 2020 at 07:39 pm CDT (1 min, 26 secs reading time)

If you want to use the power inside of your GPU and CPU at home to help researchers find a cure for COVID-19 / coronavirus, then Folding@Home is where you'll want to go.

You can donate your CPU and GPU power to help cure coronavirus 02 | TweakTown.com

Folding@Home is a distributed computing project spearheaded by Stanford University, and has been around for what feels like forever. Instead of a single gigantic supercomputer, the premise of Folding@Home will use regular computers owned by regular people, building the computing power up into a single, much more powerful force -- towards a single effort, which in this case is coronavirus.

Your unused computational resources from your CPU and graphics card/s can be used to help researchers that are working on understanding the structures of potential drug targets for 2019-nCoV (COVID-19 / coronavirus) that will help "aid in the design of new therapies".

The official Folding@Home website has a post up from February 27 that explains that the "data you help us generate will be quickly and openly disseminated as part of an open science collaboration of multiple laboratories around the world, giving researchers new tools that may unlock new opportunities for developing lifesaving drugs".

If you want to join the Folding@Home efforts towards COVID-19 / coronavirus, then you can do that with a few easy steps:

  1. Download and then install Folding@Home on your PC (desktop, or laptop)
  2. Use the 'Custom Install' options to configure your startup preference
  3. Simply run Folding@Home and select to contribute to "Any Disease"
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64-Core, 128-Thread Unlocked CPU (AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$3899.99
$3899.99$3899.99$3990.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/13/2020 at 7:39 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:foldingathome.org
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. With FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with high-end, custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU technology is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.