Digital Xbox E3 show planned for June, expect big news from Microsoft

E3 2020 has been cancelled, but Microsoft will proceed with a big next-gen Xbox Series X showcase

E3 2020 has been cancelled, but Microsoft will continue as planned with a digital showcase. Expect big next-gen Xbox Series X hardware announcements and demos, as well as a bunch of exciting game reveals.

Xbox's Phil Spencer today confirmed Microsoft will still hold an E3 press conference as a digital stream. "E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we'll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks."

Like many publishers and games-makers, Microsoft is planning big things for E3 2020. All eyes will be on the Xbox Series X during these streams, and the next-gen system will be the star of the show.

We've seen the company release bits and pieces of info on the Xbox Series X including specs on its 12 TFLOP RDNA 2 Navi GPU, but actual demonstrations of the system's capabilities haven't happened.

There's still a lot of unknowns about the Xbox Series X.

How much will it cost? Is it delayed because of the coronavirus? Is Lockhart actually real? Can it hit native 4K 60FPS? How will enhancement patches work? Can current-gen games run at 120FPS and include visual/audio ray tracing? How is 8K resolution gaming even possible? What about Variable Rate Shading--is that the key to high FPS gaming?

A lot of these questions should be answered during Microsoft's press conference. Expect to see Microsoft's best and brightest developers show off how they eke out incredible performance from the console.

We'll also see actual gameplay footage of Halo: Infinite, the new Senua's Saga sequel, and a salvo of game reveals--possibly even the new RPG that Obsidian Entertainment is working on.

Ultimately the absence of a stage show at E3 2020 is a bummer for attendees, but Microsoft--and the rest of the industry--will proceed as planned with digital events.

Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.

Check below for confirmed specs and details, and a huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far:

Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):

8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU

12 TFLOP Navi GPU on RDNA 2 architecture

Highly customized 7nm SoC from AMD

GDDR6 memory

2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf

4x CPU power of Xbox One generation

Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases

Adaptive sync supported

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)

120FPS gaming

Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)

Variable Rate Shading

Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores

Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games

New controller with a dedicated share button

Compatible with Xbox One accessories

Lockhart (Unconfirmed lower-end Xbox Series hardware)

1440p 60FPS

No disc drive

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

7nm AMD SoC w/ scaled-down 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHZ and Navi GPU

Lower GDDR6 memory pool (Possibly 12GB)

4 TFLOPs of power?

Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

Cheaper MSRP

Anaconda/Xbox Series X/Project Scarlett

4K 60FPS

Disc drive with 4K UHD playback

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

7nm AMD SoC with 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz and 12TFLOP RDNA 2 Navi GPU

16GB GDDR6 RAM

12 TFLOPs of power

2x GPU power as Xbox One X/aims to replace Xbox One X

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

More expensive MSRP

