Xbox boss Phil Spencer digs at PS5 Pro, says 'we're not growing the market with $1000 consoles'

Microsoft gaming boss Phil Spencer has had some potshots at Sony and its new PlayStation 5 Pro console, saying that "we're not going to grow the console with $1000 consoles".

In a new interview with Bloomberg, Spencer talked about acquisitions in world after the historic Activision-Blizzard deal, and that Microsoft is still looking at acquisitions and how to compete and partner in markets for handheld gaming devices and mobile stores.

Deals that would add "geography diversity" to Microsoft, including Asia, could be worthwhile Spencer told Bloomberg. He added: "We definitely want to be in the market, and when we can find teams and technology and capability that add to what we're trying to do in gaming at Microsoft, absolutely we will keep our heads up".

As for the potshots fired at at Sony and its new PS5 Pro console, Spencer said: "I feel pretty good about where this industry is going. To reach new players, we need to be creative and adaptive of new business models, new devices, new ways of access. We're not going to grow the market with $1,000 consoles".