All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Gaming

Xbox boss Phil Spencer digs at PS5 Pro, says 'we're not growing the market with $1000 consoles'

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer talked about the controversal price of Sony's new PS5 Pro, says 'we're not going to grow the market with $1000 consoles'

Xbox boss Phil Spencer digs at PS5 Pro, says 'we're not growing the market with $1000 consoles'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft gaming boss Phil Spencer criticized Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro, stating that the market won't grow with $1,000 consoles. In an interview with Bloomberg, Spencer discussed Microsoft's ongoing interest in acquisitions, particularly those that add geographic diversity, including in Asia.

Microsoft gaming boss Phil Spencer has had some potshots at Sony and its new PlayStation 5 Pro console, saying that "we're not going to grow the console with $1000 consoles".

Xbox boss Phil Spencer digs at PS5 Pro, says 'we're not growing the market with $1000 consoles' 02
2

In a new interview with Bloomberg, Spencer talked about acquisitions in world after the historic Activision-Blizzard deal, and that Microsoft is still looking at acquisitions and how to compete and partner in markets for handheld gaming devices and mobile stores.

Deals that would add "geography diversity" to Microsoft, including Asia, could be worthwhile Spencer told Bloomberg. He added: "We definitely want to be in the market, and when we can find teams and technology and capability that add to what we're trying to do in gaming at Microsoft, absolutely we will keep our heads up".

As for the potshots fired at at Sony and its new PS5 Pro console, Spencer said: "I feel pretty good about where this industry is going. To reach new players, we need to be creative and adaptive of new business models, new devices, new ways of access. We're not going to grow the market with $1,000 consoles".

Photo of the PlayStation 5 Pro Console
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 Pro Console
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
$849 USD
$849 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/14/2024 at 9:45 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:bloomberg.com, cbr.com, wccftech.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles