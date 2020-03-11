E3 2020 is officially cancelled thanks to coronavirus health risks

The ESA finally confirmed the news: E3 2020 has been cancelled following spreading coronavirus health risks

E3 2020 has been cancelled and will not proceed as planned in June, the ESA today confirmed.

For the first time in decades, gaming's popular annual trade show isn't happening. E3 2020 has been shuttered due to the looming threat of coronavirus contagion, and publishers are pivoting towards digital Nintendo Direct-style streams to show off their games.

The ESA plans to fully refund all tickets and is reaching out to exhibitors. Luckily the ESA is exploring options for a digital showcase of sorts.

"We are also exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020. Updates will be shared on E3Expo.com," reads the announcement.

This disruption could have a long-lasting effect on E3 as publishers realize just how much cheaper it is to hold their own online videos.

E3 2020 promised to introduces many changes to the ESA's ailing showcase. The group planned to revitalize the show with immersive new experiences for attendees, gamers, and journalists alike--all while keeping their data safe this time.

Now publishers and games-makers will attach themselves to big marquee sizzle reels of Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X, or simply host their own streams. Or both.

But they won't have to shell out for expensive booths, floor shows, and travel expenses.

E3 has been in trouble for a while now, and this pivot towards digital could be the death knell for the show. At the very least, some big changes are coming. Big players like Sony and EA pulled out for years running now to host their own shows off-site, taking away lots of power from the annualized event.

Here's the ESA's statement in full: