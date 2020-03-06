Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
NVIDIA Ampere GA100 rumored specs: 3x faster than Xbox Series X

NVIDIA Ampere GA100 specs: next-gen Ampere GPU on 7nm+ node, 48GB HBM2e memory, everything AMD killer

Anthony Garreffa | Mar 6, 2020 at 07:23 pm CST (3 mins, 24 secs reading time)

NVIDIA is in full preparation for its now digital-only GPU Technology Conference (GTC), which kicks off on March 22 -- but between now and then we have some very super-juicy rumored specs on the Ampere GA100 GPU.

There is only a single source for this leak from a Chinese forum, with the folks at Wccftech picking it up and running with it. The Ampere GA100 GPU in question looks like an absolute beast, with this rumor concentrating on the full-fat GA100 GPU with a huge 8192 CUDA cores (at 2GHz which is crazy), 1024 Tensor Cores, 130 RT cores, and a whopping 48GB of HBM2e memory at 1.2GHz.

We're looking at a huge 36 TFLOPs of performance from GA100, with NVIDIA using TSMC's current 7nm+ node, and a huge 300W TDP. This is not a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or next-gen Ampere-based TITAN RTX, but it would rather be the flagship Tesla card for HPC/servers. We should expect a cut down version of this to arrive in the form of the GA102 -- and power the next-gen GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and hopefully, a monster new TITAN RTX based on Ampere.

NVIDIA Ampere GA100 Specs

  • 8192 CUDA cores @ 2GHz (2.2GHz boost)
  • 1024 Tensor Cores
  • 130 RT Cores
  • 48GB of HBM2e memory @ 1.2GHz
  • 300W TDP
  • TSMC 7nm+
  • 36 TFLOPs peak output

I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.

GA103 (GeForce RTX 3080)

  • 10/20GB GDDR6
  • 320-bit memory interface
  • 60 SMs
  • 3480 CUDA cores

GA104 (GeForce RTX 3070)

  • 8/16GB GDDR6
  • 256-bit memory interface
  • 48 SMs
  • 3072 CUDA cores

AMD also just revealed its next-gen RDNA 2 / Navi 2X plans, something we referred to as Big Navi until just recently. Those specs are monstrous, but they pale in comparison to what NVIDIA has planned for its flagship HPC destined Ampere GA100 beast.

AMD RDNA 2 / Navi 2X / Big Navi Specs

  • 7nm node (confirmed)
  • RDNA 2 architecture (confirmed)
  • 80 compute units
  • 5120 stream processors
  • 17.5 TFLOPs compute performance
  • Hardware ray tracing support (confirmed)

