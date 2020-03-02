NVIDIA morphs GTC 2020 into a digital event over coronavirus

NVIDIA pulls the plug on GTC 2020, moves the GPU event to an online-only affair over coronavirus / COVID-19 fears

NVIDIA has officially changed its plans for its upcoming GPU Technology Conference (GTC) with the company morphing the GPU-focused event into an online-only affair.

I woke up this morning to emails from NVIDIA informing me of the changes, and then just an hour or two ago another email seeing my hotel, etc canceled. NVIDIA's upcoming GTC 2020 event is due to take place between March 22-26, where the company will still have its CEO and founder Jensen Huang take the stage for a live-streamed GTC 2020 keynote.

NVIDIA published a press release handling the issues surrounding the changes to GTC 2020, where the company explained: "NVIDIA has decided to shift GTC 2020 on March 22-26 to an online event due to growing concern over the coronavirus. This decision to move the event online instead of at the San Jose Convention Center reflects our top priority: the health and safety of our employees, our partners and our customers".

The press release from NVIDIA in full:

NVIDIA has decided to shift GTC 2020 on March 22-26 to an online event due to growing concern over the coronavirus.

This decision to move the event online instead of at the San Jose Convention Center reflects our top priority: the health and safety of our employees, our partners and our customers.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will still deliver a keynote address, which will be available exclusively by livestream. We're working to schedule that and will share details once they're available.

We will be working with our conference speakers to begin publishing their talks online beginning in the weeks ahead. Please visit https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/gtc/ for updates.

Additionally, for those in NVIDIA's developer program, we plan to schedule availability with our researchers, engineers and solution architects to answer technical questions.

Those who have registered for a GTC pass will receive a full refund. Stay tuned for details.