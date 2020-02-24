Xbox Series X 12 TFLOP GPU confirmed, 4x Xbox One CPU and 8x GPU power
Microsoft confirms beastly Xbox Series X console specs and highlights features of the next-gen console
Today Microsoft revealed more Xbox Series X specs, confirming a powerful 12TFLOP RDNA 2-powered GPU on AMD's Big Navi refresh while showing just how big the leap from current- to next-gen actually is.
Contrary to the recent leaked specs, the Xbox Series X will have a 12 TFLOP GPU that's better than any current Navi GPU on the market, reinforcing Microsoft's original "double the Xbox One X's GPU" statements. With its new heavily customized 7nm AMD SoC, the Xbox Series X's GPU is eight times as powerful as an Xbox One, and it's Zen 2 CPU is four times as powerful as the lower-end Jaguar CPU found in the original launch Xbox One.
"Xbox Series X is our most powerful console ever powered by our custom designed processor leveraging AMD's latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures. Delivering four times the processing power of an Xbox One and enabling developers to leverage 12 TFLOPS of GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) performance - twice that of an Xbox One X and more than eight times the original Xbox One.
"Xbox Series X delivers a true generational leap in processing and graphics power with cutting edge techniques resulting in higher framerates, larger, more sophisticated game worlds, and an immersive experience unlike anything seen in console gaming."
While Microsoft didn't announce key specs like RAM and frequency timing (past reports from Windows Central cover this info, however), it did re-confirm multiple aspects of the Xbox SX including hardware-accelerated ray tracing, variable rate shading, and new details like auto low-latency and dynamic latency input support.
Microsoft has put strong emphasis on high Xbox SX frame rates right from the beginning. The Xbox Series X will support up to 120 FPS (assuming on upscaled 4K and native 1080p, possibly 1440p), and developers will have lots of nifty tricks to make this happen, including new optimizations on the HDMI 2.1 spec.
Variable rate shading, variable refresh rate, and auto low-latency will all work together to help squash lag and improve refresh timing synchronicity between the console's video output and the display itself. The result will allow tighter frame rates while reducing screen tearing.
Variable rate shading (VRS) in particular allows devs to focus on individual aspects of a scene and improve FPS by prioritizing and de-prioritizing specific effects and rendered areas. Basically devs can reduce clarity in a few spots without you noticing in order to speed up gameplay frame rates.
Variable refresh rate (VRR) will allow the console's output to match the refresh rates of a monitor, TV or display. For example, hooking up the Xbox Series X to a monitor that supports 120Hz over HDMI 2.1 will let you game at up to 120FPS, if a game can hit that performance target.
Auto low-latency (ALLM) is something new Microsoft hasn't really talked about, but we've heard it thrown around in a few reports. It's another optimizing spec that goes hand-in-hand with VRR, and essentially automatically sets your Xbox Series X to the lowest ms latency timings the output display will allow.
"ALLM allows Xbox One and Xbox Series X to automatically set the connected display to its lowest latency mode. VRR synchronizes the display's refresh rate to the game's frame rate, maintaining smooth visuals without tearing. Ensuring minimal lag and the most responsive gaming experience."
Ray tracing will work in tandem with this features as well; VRR and VRS will help reduce the sizable frame rate hits usually associated with ray tracing, a new visual technology that can massively improve effects like lighting, reflections, ambient weather and fog environmental effects, and much more.
Sadly there was no specific mention of the console's "next-generation" SSD. Past reports claim the Xbox Series X's SSD will based on a DRAM-less PCIe 4.0 SSD with QLC flash on Phison's E19T memory controller, which allows max speeds of 3.7GB/second.
These features aim to push the console's raw GPU and CPU power to new heights, enabling a new era of ultra high FPS gaming and visual clarity we haven't seen before. Developers in particular have access to much more potent SDK software to optimize their games, and Microsoft is opening the door to some truly crazy experiences.
The Xbox Series X will release sometime in Holiday 2020. Based on everything we know about the system it could cost $499 or even more.
Check below for confirmed specs and details, and a huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far:
Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):
- 8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU
- Navi GPU on RDNA architecture
- Highly customized 7nm SoC from AMD
- GDDR6 memory
- 2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf
- 4x CPU power of Xbox One generation
- Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases
- Adaptive sync supported
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)
- 120FPS gaming
- Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)
- Variable Rate Shading
- Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores
- Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games
- New controller with a dedicated share button
- Compatible with Xbox One accessories
Lockhart (Unconfirmed lower-end Xbox Series hardware)
- 1440p 60FPS
- No disc drive
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- 7nm AMD SoC w/ scaled-down 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHZ and Navi GPU
- Lower GDDR6 memory pool (Possibly 12GB)
- ~6-8 TFLOPs of power?
- Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S
- Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games
- Cheaper MSRP
Anaconda/Xbox Series X/Project Scarlett
- 4K 60FPS
- Disc drive with 4K UHD playback
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- 7nm AMD SoC with 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz and Navi GPU
- 16GB GDDR6 RAM
- 12 TFLOPs of power
- 2x GPU power as Xbox One X/aims to replace Xbox One X
- Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games
- More expensive MSRP
