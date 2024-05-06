PS5 Pro has 2.35GHz max GPU clock speed, features hardware-enabled VRS

Sony's new mid-gen PlayStation 5 Pro will have a max GPU clock speed frequency of 2.35GHz, up 5% over the base PS5, with a max cap of 36 TFLOPs of power.

Sony's new mid-gen PlayStation 5 Pro upgrade is expected to have an AMD RDNA 3 GPU that's capable of max speeds of 2.35GHz.

New reports from Digital Foundry highlight new upgrades in Sony's upcoming PS5 Pro. More documentation for the PS5 Pro has been leaked via Sony's developer portal, and this time we have new info on the PS5 Pro's GPU solution.

According to the reports, the PS5 Pro's GPU will have 60 RDNA 3.0 Compute Units (CUs) and can boost to a whopping 2.35GHz, which indicates a max 36 TFLOPs of compute power. That's a 5.4% increase over the PS5's 2.23GHz max GPU speeds. This boost will be hard to achieve and maintain, though, and only certain games are expected to really push the PS5 Pro to its 2.35GHz GPU speeds.

The Pro will also have native hardware support for other DirectX 12 Ultimate features like Variable Rate Shading, which was used to great effect in Xbox Series X games like Gears of War 5's Hivebusters update. There's even added support for mesh shaders

With the synergistic conjunction of boosted horsepower with smart new features and tools like PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), the PS5 Pro aims to deliver brains and brawn in one package. The console's 33.5 TFLOP AMD RNDA 3.0 GPU will flex its power to deliver more raw resolution and frame rate performance, whereas PSSR and other technologies will help upscale images to ensure proper visuals while maintaining strong FPS.

PSSR is Sony's new proprietary reconstruction tech--it's essentially the PlayStation version of NVIDIA's DLSS--that uses the PS5's machine learning capabilities for AI-enabled upscaling. In short, Sony is using AI to help upscale images this time around instead of its checkerboard rendering technique used in the PS4 Pro.

