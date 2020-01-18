AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su confirms we'll see 'Big Navi' in 2020

AMD has 100% confirmed that Big Navi is coming in 2020, with CEO Dr. Lisa Su herself confirming the news during a special CES 2020 edition of The Bring Up AMD show. Check her out saying it below:

In the video, Su says: "My main message to our fans is this is just a beginning for us in 2020. I've heard a little bit through Twitter and Reddit that people are wondering about, you know, Big Navi. I can say you gonna see Big Navi in 2020. There might be few people wondering about Zen 3 as well and I can tell you that Zen 3 is doing really well, we are excited about it. I look forward talking about that later in 2020".

Interestingly, Su refers to AMD's return to the enthusiast graphics card market with 'Big Navi'. It's not the first time that Su has talked about a new high-end Radeon GPU, with Su talking about a high-end Navi graphics card at CES 2020 and something I covered in more detail here.

So this year we're going to see AMD return to the high-end graphics card market, but in what way? We've heard rumors of the Radeon RX 5950 XT, but would AMD really release a new high-end graphics card and insert it into their existing Radeon RX 5000 series?

I think I'd rather see AMD unveil a new Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card led by 'Big Navi', because we're going to see NVIDIA launch their new GeForce RTX 3000 series cards based on the new Ampere GPU architecture. AMD wouldn't want to launch a 'new' RX 5000 series graphics card, while NVIDIA pushes into the RTX 3000 series, it would seem from a marketing and consumer perspective that AMD is releasing a high-end, last-gen product.