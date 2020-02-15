Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
OnePlus 8 teased with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, but just 8GB of RAM

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 15, 2020 09:43 pm CST

We can expect OnePlus to launch its 2020 flagship smartphone this year, with the new OnePlus 8 teased in a new Geekbench listing packing Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865 processor.

oneplus-8-teased-with-qualcomm-snapdragon-865-but-just-8gb-of-ram_05

OnePlus 8 finds itself in the Geekbench listing with just 8GB of RAM which is strange in a now 8/12/16GB of RAM smartphone world with Samsung's just-announced Galaxy S20 range of smartphones. However, the new OnePlus 8 smartphone did pack Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 processor which packs 5G connectivity and industry-leading performance.

We could see a few different models with the model we're seeing on Geekbench 'IN2023' with 8GB of RAM, while a higher-end OnePlus 8 like a T or Pro model, could pack 12-16GB of RAM. We should see whether this happens in the coming months as OnePlus unleashes their new 2020 smarpthones.

NEWS SOURCES:browser.geekbench.com, i.ytimg.com

