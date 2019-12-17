OnePlus 8 Pro: 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 50W charger

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
OnePlus 8 Pro rumored specs: Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865, 120Hz display, 50W charger, and more

By: Anthony Garreffa

OnePlus will have a bunch of new smartphones rolling out in 2020, with rumors of its new OnePlus 8 Pro floating out and surprising us just before the holidays. According to the new rumors we'll be expecting a OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Lite, and OnePlus 8 Pro.

The new flagship OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865 which means it'll roll out with 5G connectivity, it'll feature a 6.7-inch hole-punch screen with two camera sensors -- the first of which is a 32-megapixel front-facing snapper, joined by a Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera. This will enable 3D face recognition support, a new feature for OnePlus.

The new OnePlus 8 Pro will also feature a higher-end 3180 x 1440 resolution display with a super-fast 120Hz refresh rate, while it'll pack not one but two batteries. The rumors peg OnePlus to using 2 x 2250mAh batteries joining for a larger 4500mAh battery, something that also packs 50W Super Warp Charge technology.

On the back, OnePlus 8 Pro's camera abilities will be big if the rumors are true -- a large 60-megapixel, 16-megapixel, and 13-megapixel camera on the back. The new OnePlus 8 Pro will reportedly support 10x hybrid zoom, compared to just 5x hybrid zoom for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite.

OnePlus will reportedly offer its new smartphones in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and a higher-end flagship 12GB + 512GB model. Each of them will rock LPDDR5 RAM and use UFS 3.0 storage. As for pricing, we're looking at $645, $716, and $788 according to the new leaks.

