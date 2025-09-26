OnePlus 15 with new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 can run Delta Force at full 165FPS easily

OnePlus 15 smartphone powered by Qualcomm's new flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor can run Delta Force at 165FPS, very impressive.

TL;DR: The OnePlus 15, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, delivers ultra-smooth gaming with up to 165Hz refresh rates and impressive FPS across titles like Honkai Impact 3rd and Honor of Kings. It competes closely with the iPhone 17 Pro Max, offering strong performance and efficient power usage for next-gen Android gaming.

Now that Qualcomm's officially unveiled its new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile processor, we will see next-gen Android smartphones hit the market powered by the new flagship chip, one of which is the new OnePlus 15 smartphone.

The new OnePlus 15 smartphone will feature the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and an ultra-smooth 165Hz display, capable of playing games at 165FPS thanks to Qualcomm's new chip. Geekerwan has deep-dived into the new OnePlus 15 and its gaming performance in a bunch of titles, with some rather interesting results.

Geekerwan tested the new OnePlus 15 smartphone against Apple's just-released iPhone 17 Pro Max in games like Honkai Impact 3rd, Wuthering Waves, Honor of Kings, and Delta Force.

Apple's new A19 Pro chip inside the new iPhone 17 Pro Max is capable of providing up to 69% more performance in AAA games like Resident Evil 4: Remake, Death Stranding, and Assassin's Creed Mirage when compared to the A18 Pro inside the previous-gen iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphone, so let's see how the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 inside of the new OnePlus 15 smartphone fares.

Honkai Impact 3rd tested at 770p resolution

  • OnePlus 15 = Average of 59.7FPS, 1% lows of 36FPS, power draw of 5.88W, 44.7C
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max = Average of 58.8FPS, 1% lows N/A, power draw of 5.52W, 42.7C
  • Dimensity 9500 retail unit = Average of 59.8FPS, 1% lows of 30FPS, power draw of 6.29W, 44C
Honkai Impact 3rd tested at 991p resolution

  • OnePlus 15 = Average of 59.4FPS, 1% lows of 28.2FPS, power draw of 7.33W, 48.4C
  • Dimensity 9500 retail unit = Average of 59FPS, 1% lows of 24.7FPS, power draw of 7.23W, 45.4C
Wuthering Waves tested at 864p resolution

  • OnePlus 15 = Average of 59.8FPS, 1% lows of 29.3FPS, power draw of 5.13W, 42.3C
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max = Average of 59.9FPS, 1% lows N/A, power draw of 5.89W, 43.3C
  • Dimensity 9500 retail unit = Average of 59.9FPS, 1% lows of 35.9FPS, power draw of 6.70W, 45.1C
Honor of Kings

  • OnePlus 15 = Average of 119.9FPS, 1% lows of 119.9FPS, power draw of 3.47W, 36.9C
  • Dimensity 9500 retail unit = Average of 119.9FPS, 1% lows of 100.8FPS, power draw of 3.47W, 37.3C
Delta Force

  • OnePlus 15 = Average of 164.9FPS, 1% lows of 148.4FPS, power draw of 4.70W, 36.9C