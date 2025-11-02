Samsung to host 'AI-focused' Galaxy Unpacked event for Galaxy S26 in San Francisco on Feb 25

Samsung will unveil its next-generation Galaxy S26 series smartphones at an "AI-focused" Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco.
In a new report from Korean media outlet MT picked up by @Jukanlosreve on X, industry sources said that Samsung has confirmed the event, and will unveil its next-gen Galaxy S26 series smartphones, including the new Galaxy S26 Ultra, powered by its new in-house Exynos 2600 processor.
There were previous rumors that we'll see Samsung release the new Galaxy S26 Edge, but after lackluster sales of the S25 Edge, the company is reportedly narrowing the choices down to the three-model lineup with the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra.
Samsung will be powering its new fleet of Galaxy S26 smartphones with its new in-house Exynos 2600 processor, the first time since the Galaxy S22 series that the company has used an in-house solution, versus having Qualcomm provide its Snapdragon processors for Samsung Galaxy series smartphones. Its newly-focused Samsung Semiconductor (DS) Division's System LSI Division will be happy, as the processor is the heart of the smartphone, and the S26 will have it all fabbed in-house.
The last few Exynos processors haven't been that good, which is why Samsung has been using Qualcomm Snapdragon processors in the last few generations. However, reports tease that the next-gen Exynos 2600 processor is up to 59% faster than Apple's new flagship A19 Pro processor in Geekbench 6's multi-core benchmark, and it's thanks to Samsung's new 2nm GAA process node fabbed at its own semiconductor facility in South Korea.