Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra press render confirm '100x Space Zoom' camera

Samsung aims for the stars with its '100x Space Zoom' camera on the Galaxy S20 Ultra

By: Anthony Garreffa from 45 mins ago

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 family of smartphones are not really a mystery with all the leaks, but now we have another confirmation of its 100x camera -- something Samsung will call 'Space Zoom'.

samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-press-render-confirm-100x-space-zoom-camera_04

Now there's some official press renders of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, which confirms the 100x camera that Samsung will call its 'Space Zoom' camera. We don't know much about how it works, but we know that the flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra will pack a 108-megapixel camera with '100x Space Zoom'.

The rear-facing camera rig on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is hectic, and takes up a gigantic chunk of the top half of the phone. Samsung will have 10x optical zoom and then the mysterious 100x digital zoom AKA 'Space Zoom'. We will know more about Samsung's new Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones at Unpacked 2020 on February 11.

samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-press-render-confirm-100x-space-zoom-camera_05
