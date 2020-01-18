Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra full specs leaked

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 13 mins ago

A massive leak of detailed specs on Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 family of smartphones, where we have the full specs on the upcoming Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and the flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra.

We know that Samsung's new trio of smartphones will pack what should be one of, if not the most gorgeous display on the market with a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, they'll pack Samsung's Exynos 990 chipset on the 7nm node, with a minimum of 128GB of storage which will be expandable through a microSD card slot.

International versions of the Galaxy S20 range of smartphones will use Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865, while Android 10 with One UI 2.0 will take care of the OS and UI side of things. The phones will rock varying sizes of Samsung's new Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display at a gorgeously smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

All versions of the phone will have 5G connectivity, with a 4000/4500/5000mAh battery for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra respectively. As for the displays, they will all be at 3200 x 1440 but with varying sizes of 6.2/6.7/6.9 inches and varying levels of PPI with 563/525/511 for the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra respectively.

Samsung will be packing in quite an insane camera rig on the flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra, with a huge 108-megapixel main camera and 40-megapixel selfie camera. This is a huge upgrade on the 12-megapixel rear shooter on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+, and a gigantic upgrade on the 10-megapixel selfie camera on the two lower-end handsets.

Samsung will be unveiling their new Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones at their Unpacked 2020 event on February 11.

