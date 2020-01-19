Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera: 10x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 family of smartphones are right around the corner, with detailed specs leaking out over the last few days that paint an amazing picture of what the flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra will end up as. The camera system itself will be a stand out feature, something we're learning more and more about as the days go by:

But now a new photo of the rear-facing camera setup has been spotted, with the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G camera rig shown in dual shade (grey matte + black). The '100X' sticker on the back will reportedly make it into consumer handsets and will be printed alongside the Periscope camera.

I don't like the idea of a big '100X' branding on the back of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but then again this is going to be a huge monster upgrade over the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+, so Samsung most likely wants to bring attention to the fact you're rolling around using a Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone.

Samsung will be unveiling its new Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra -- all of which will pack 120Hz displays, Samsung's new in-house Exynos 990 processor, and 5G connectivity.