Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold rumored at $2447, while Apple's purported iPhone Fold at $2399

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold should cost around $2447, compared to Apple's purported iPhone Fold which is expected to cost $2399.

TL;DR: Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone, priced around $2447, features a unique U-shaped triple-fold design, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 processor, titanium shell, three batteries totaling 5000mAh, and a 200MP camera with 100x zoom, positioning it as a premium competitor to Apple's foldable iPhone launching in 2026.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone is expected to retail for around $2447, which will take the foldable smartphone battle directly to Apple's front door when it finally releases its foldable iPhone in 2026, which is expected to retail for $2399.

In a new post from South Korea rumor aggregating website, Naver, more information about Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold has been released in regards to pricing. The new triple-fold smartphone was expected to cost 4 million won (around $2719 USD) but it will reportedly be cheaper, at 3.6 million won ($2447 USD or so) in South Korea.

Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to retail for $2399, meaning that Samsung is wanting to double-down (or is that triple-down) with the retail pricing on its Galaxy Z TriFold at $2447, meaning Samsung's absolute flagship foldable smartphone only costs $50 more than Apple's not-yet-released and still-ages-away foldable iPhone. In that time, I'm sure we'll find the Galaxy Z TriFold discounted when the foldable iPhone launches, to steal all of Apple's thunder.

Samsung is rumored to be using a new U-shaped folding mechanism for the Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone that will better protect its display, meaning that the outer display doesn't merge with the inner display when the tri-fold handset is completely unfolded.

On the specs side of things, Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's new flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 processor, a titanium shell, three batteries with a combined capacity of over 5000mAh, and a 200-megapixel main camera with 100x zoom capabilities.