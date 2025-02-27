Samsung rumored to unveil its ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge on April 16, initial run of 40K units

TL;DR: Samsung will unveil the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge on April 16, with availability in May. It will come in three colors and have a limited initial production of 40,000 units. The S25 Edge aims to compete with Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air, featuring a 200-megapixel camera and a thickness of 6.4mm. Samsung will unveil the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge on April 16, with availability in May. It will come in three colors and have a limited initial production of 40,000 units. The S25 Edge aims to compete with Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air, featuring a 200-megapixel camera and a thickness of 6.4mm.

Samsung is expected to unveil its new ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone on April 16 according to recent reports from the Korean media.

The new ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge will be announced on April 16 and made available in May after its Unpacked event. Samsung's new Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly come in three colors: Light Blue, Black, and Silver, with a small initial production run of 40,000 units which is less than 1% of Samsung's monthly smartphone production volume.

Samsung's new Galaxy S25 Edge is a strategic product for the company, as it will beat Apple's new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air that is rumored for later this year. The new S25 Edge will also make for the fourth model in the Galaxy S family of smartphones, since the release of the Galaxy S10 series in 2019. The Galaxy S20 family had four products: the S10e, S10, S10 Plus, and S10 5G handsets. Starting with the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung had just three variants: Regular, Plus, and Ultra versions.

We don't know what is inside the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone, but rumor has it that we'll see the ultra-thin smartphone at just 6.4mm thick with a 3000mAh to 4000mAh battery, and a 200-megapixel camera on the rear like the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra that was just announced at Galaxy Unpacked.