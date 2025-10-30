Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold is between 12-15mm thick, triple unfolds to near 10-inch display

Samsung has just unfolded some new details on its upcoming tri-fold Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone, which will be between 12mm and 15mm thick when folded, and could be using new silicon-carbon (Si/C) batteries.

The new tri-fold smartphone only has a single competitor on the market, the China-exclusive Huawei Mate XT, but now Samsung has had its new Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone on display and in the flesh at the K-Tech Showcase event on October 28 in South Korea.

The folks over at the Korea Economic Daily were at the event, reporting that the dimensions of Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold were between 12mm and 15mm thick when folded. Huawei's tri-fold competitor, the Mate XT, is just 12.8mm when folded, so it's good to hear that Samsung will be in that vicinity when its upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold is folded.

However, Huawei is using a silicon-carbon battery inside of the Mate XT, so we should expect Samsung to be using new battery technology for its Galaxy Z TriFold, something that we'll have confirmed when Samsung details its tri-fold smartphone in the coming days.

Samsung is rumored to be using a new U-shaped folding mechanism for the Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone that will better protect its display, meaning that the outer display doesn't merge with the inner display when the tri-fold handset is completely unfolded.

On the specs side of things, Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's new flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 processor, a titanium shell, three batteries with a combined capacity of over 5000mAh, and a 200-megapixel main camera with 100x zoom capabilities.