Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold is between 12-15mm thick, triple unfolds to near 10-inch display

Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold triple-fold smartphone teased: just 12-15mm thick when folded, three batteries, titanium shell, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold is between 12-15mm thick, triple unfolds to near 10-inch display
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone features a slim 12-15mm folded thickness, advanced silicon-carbon battery technology, and a U-shaped folding mechanism for enhanced display protection. It boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen5 processor, titanium shell, triple batteries over 5000mAh, and a 200MP camera with 100x zoom.

Samsung has just unfolded some new details on its upcoming tri-fold Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone, which will be between 12mm and 15mm thick when folded, and could be using new silicon-carbon (Si/C) batteries.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold is between 12-15mm thick, triple unfolds to near 10-inch display 305
2

The new tri-fold smartphone only has a single competitor on the market, the China-exclusive Huawei Mate XT, but now Samsung has had its new Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone on display and in the flesh at the K-Tech Showcase event on October 28 in South Korea.

The folks over at the Korea Economic Daily were at the event, reporting that the dimensions of Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold were between 12mm and 15mm thick when folded. Huawei's tri-fold competitor, the Mate XT, is just 12.8mm when folded, so it's good to hear that Samsung will be in that vicinity when its upcoming Galaxy Z TriFold is folded.

However, Huawei is using a silicon-carbon battery inside of the Mate XT, so we should expect Samsung to be using new battery technology for its Galaxy Z TriFold, something that we'll have confirmed when Samsung details its tri-fold smartphone in the coming days.

Samsung is rumored to be using a new U-shaped folding mechanism for the Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone that will better protect its display, meaning that the outer display doesn't merge with the inner display when the tri-fold handset is completely unfolded.

On the specs side of things, Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's new flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 processor, a titanium shell, three batteries with a combined capacity of over 5000mAh, and a 200-megapixel main camera with 100x zoom capabilities.