Samsung teases new Galaxy S25 Edge, new ultra-slim smartphone to compete with iPhone 17 Air

Samsung teases its new ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone: confirms it will be a phased release, not hitting all markets at once.

TL;DR: Samsung has teased the Galaxy S25 Edge, an ultra-slim smartphone with a 200-megapixel camera, during its Galaxy Unpacked event. It will not launch globally, with a staggered release in select markets like the US and Korea. The device will compete with Apple's iPhone 17 Air later this year. Samsung has teased the Galaxy S25 Edge, an ultra-slim smartphone with a 200-megapixel camera, during its Galaxy Unpacked event. It will not launch globally, with a staggered release in select markets like the US and Korea. The device will compete with Apple's iPhone 17 Air later this year.

Samsung has officially teased its upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone, its new ultra-slim handset that will compete against Apple's purported iPhone 17 Air later this year.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The kicker? It won't be launched globally, and will experience a staggered release according to the folks at Android Authority who chatted with a Samsung spokesperson. Samsung teased its new Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone during its Galaxy Unpacked event where it unveiled the new Galaxy S25 family of smartphones, with an ultra-thin design, flat edges, a flat display, and dual rear-facing cameras.

We don't know what is inside the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone, but rumor has it that we'll see the ultra-thin smartphone at just 6.4mm thick with a 3000mAh to 4000mAh battery, and a 200-megapixel camera on the rear like the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra that was just announced at Galaxy Unpacked.

Read more: Samsung unveils new Galaxy S25 series powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, and AI

A Samsung South Africa representative told Android Authority: "So, we will have the Ultra, the Plus, the base model. That'll be South Africa. There is a Slim model, not initially available here. It'll be available in select markets. What will be announced has not finally been decided yet. But certainly US, Korea will be announced (sic). And then that model might be available as a second (wave) launch".

I did say in my post about Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 stream a few days ago, and hit the nail on the head: I don't know if we'll see the Galaxy S25 Slim released alongside the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra... but a tease of the ultra-slim smartphone would make sense given that Apple is poised to unveil its upcoming iPhone 17 Air ultra-thin smartphone later this year. Samsung was YEARS ahead with its foldable smartphones, and it'll want a headstart on the ultra-slim market, too.