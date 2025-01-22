All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Mobile Devices

Samsung teases new Galaxy S25 Edge, new ultra-slim smartphone to compete with iPhone 17 Air

Samsung teases its new ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone: confirms it will be a phased release, not hitting all markets at once.

Samsung teases new Galaxy S25 Edge, new ultra-slim smartphone to compete with iPhone 17 Air
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Samsung has teased the Galaxy S25 Edge, an ultra-slim smartphone with a 200-megapixel camera, during its Galaxy Unpacked event. It will not launch globally, with a staggered release in select markets like the US and Korea. The device will compete with Apple's iPhone 17 Air later this year.

Samsung has officially teased its upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone, its new ultra-slim handset that will compete against Apple's purported iPhone 17 Air later this year.

Samsung teases new Galaxy S25 Edge, new ultra-slim smartphone to compete with iPhone 17 Air 64
2

The kicker? It won't be launched globally, and will experience a staggered release according to the folks at Android Authority who chatted with a Samsung spokesperson. Samsung teased its new Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone during its Galaxy Unpacked event where it unveiled the new Galaxy S25 family of smartphones, with an ultra-thin design, flat edges, a flat display, and dual rear-facing cameras.

We don't know what is inside the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone, but rumor has it that we'll see the ultra-thin smartphone at just 6.4mm thick with a 3000mAh to 4000mAh battery, and a 200-megapixel camera on the rear like the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra that was just announced at Galaxy Unpacked.

A Samsung South Africa representative told Android Authority: "So, we will have the Ultra, the Plus, the base model. That'll be South Africa. There is a Slim model, not initially available here. It'll be available in select markets. What will be announced has not finally been decided yet. But certainly US, Korea will be announced (sic). And then that model might be available as a second (wave) launch".

I did say in my post about Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 stream a few days ago, and hit the nail on the head: I don't know if we'll see the Galaxy S25 Slim released alongside the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra... but a tease of the ultra-slim smartphone would make sense given that Apple is poised to unveil its upcoming iPhone 17 Air ultra-thin smartphone later this year. Samsung was YEARS ahead with its foldable smartphones, and it'll want a headstart on the ultra-slim market, too.

Photo of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Smartphone
Best Deals: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Smartphone
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1299.99 USD
- -
Buy
$1299.99 USD
- -
Buy
$1299.99 USD
- -
Buy
$1299.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/22/2025 at 8:17 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:androidauthority.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles