ViewSonic 55-inch Elite XG550: 55-inch 4K 120Hz OLED TV

ViewSonic joins the 55-inch 4K 120Hz OLED gaming TV business with the new Elite XG550

By: Anthony Garreffa from 45 mins ago

CES 2020 - ViewSonic has come out swinging at CES 2020 this year with a gigantic new 55-inch 4K 120Hz OLED TV that is yet another perfect match for enthusiast gamers.

The new ViewSonic Elite XG550 is a 55-inch gaming monitor with a native 4K resolution, super-quick 120Hz response time, and gorgeous OLED panel. ViewSonic's 55-inch panel has a 0.5ms GtG response time, but we don't know if the Elite XG550 gaming monitor has AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync support through Variable Refresh Rate tech, so that's something we'll need to update you on in the future.

ViewSonic's use of an OLED panel means that you'll get impossible blacks and gorgeous, super-bright color -- with per-pixel local dimming that wiull make HDR content pop. ViewSonic also has the Elite XG550 gaming monitor looking aesthetically pleasing, with ELITE RGB accent lighting filling out the display.

ViewSonic will have its new Elite XG550 gaming monitor available in Q4 2020 for an unannounced price, with more specs to follow in the future.

