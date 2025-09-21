BenQ unveils 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor with DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity

BenQ has just released three new QD-OLED gaming monitors in its growing MOBIUZ family, with two offering 4K 240Hz and another offering 1440p @ 500Hz. Check them out:
Starting with the new BenQ MOBIUZ EZ321UZ, which is a 32-inch gaming monitor featuring Samsung's 4th Gen QD-OLED panel, it offers 4K 240Hz, DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity, and up to 1000 nits of brightness. BenQ also has the EX271UZ which is a 27-inch variant with the same 4K 240Hz but only DP1.4 connectivity.
Both of the new MOBIUZ QD-OLED gaming monitors feature 4K 240Hz with a super-fast 0.03ms response time and BenQ's in-house Color Shuffle mode which improves picture quality in AAA games. Both of the new monitors also feature HDMI 2.1 so they can connect to consoles for 4K 120Hz gaming, as well as USB-C with 90W Power Delivery, a built-in KVM switch, and HDMI 2.1-related features including ALLM and eARC.
BenQ also announced a new 27-inch 1440p @ 500Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor, too. The new MOBIUZ EX271UZ drops in December for $999, while the bigger EX321UZ arrives in February 2026 and will retail for $1299.
Jeffrey Hsieh, Director and Head of the Consumer Line of Business at BenQ, said: "You've seen OLED, now experience every detail the way it's meant to be. Our new MOBIUZ monitors reveal the colors, contrasts, and artistry that go into each and every game, bringing storytelling and world-building to life like never before".
Specifications include:
- Monitor Size: 27" (EX271UZ and EX271QZ) and 32" (EX321UZ) in a sleek new design with a 40% smaller base footprint.
- Panels: QD-OLED panels deliver true blacks, richer colors, faster response, and smoother motion.
- High Resolution + Refresh Rates: EX271UZ and EX321UZ offer 4K resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate for crisp cinematic detail combined with ultra-smooth motion for both story-driven exploration and fast-paced action; EX271QZ offers 2K resolution with a 500Hz refresh rate, optimal for fast-paced, first-person shooter (FPS) titles and gamers who prioritize ultra-high frame rate fluidity for supremely smooth and responsive gameplay.
- Color Accuracy: 99% DCI-P3, DeltaE<2 brings rich, true-to-life colors calibrated for game art, so worlds look exactly as developers intended.
- HDR Certification: HDR400 (EX271UZ) and HDR500 (EX321UZ) certifications equate to deeper contrast, brighter highlights, and more immersive lighting effects that enhance every scene.
- Response Time: 0.03ms GtG enables virtually instantaneous pixel transitions to eliminate blur and ghosting for razor-sharp gameplay.
- Adaptive Sync: FreeSync Premium Pro means tear-free, stutter-free gaming with smooth HDR visuals, no matter the frame rate.
- Connectivity: USB-C (90W), DisplayPort 1.4 (2.1 on the EX321UZ), and HDMI 2.1 ports offer flexible setup options for PC and console gamers, plus fast charging and streamlined cable management.
- FPS Oriented Boost: Customizable Crosshair, real-time FPS Counter, and advanced Blur Reduction give competitive players the precision, clarity, and speed they need to stay ahead in every battle.
- Console & Usability Features: KVM switch, ALLM/VRR, eARC, and remote console media control enable effortless platform switching, automatic latency optimization, and integrated AV controls for a complete home gaming hub.