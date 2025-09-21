BenQ unveils 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor with DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity

BenQ launches three new OLED gaming monitors in its MOBIUZ family: 27-inch and 32-inch 4K 240Hz options, and a 27-inch 1440p 500Hz beast.

TL;DR: BenQ's new MOBIUZ QD-OLED gaming monitors feature 27- and 32-inch models with 4K 240Hz or 1440p 500Hz refresh rates, ultra-fast 0.03ms response, HDR400/500, and 99% DCI-P3 color accuracy. Equipped with HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, USB-C, and advanced gaming features, they deliver immersive, smooth gameplay for PC and console gamers.

BenQ has just released three new QD-OLED gaming monitors in its growing MOBIUZ family, with two offering 4K 240Hz and another offering 1440p @ 500Hz. Check them out:

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Starting with the new BenQ MOBIUZ EZ321UZ, which is a 32-inch gaming monitor featuring Samsung's 4th Gen QD-OLED panel, it offers 4K 240Hz, DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity, and up to 1000 nits of brightness. BenQ also has the EX271UZ which is a 27-inch variant with the same 4K 240Hz but only DP1.4 connectivity.

Both of the new MOBIUZ QD-OLED gaming monitors feature 4K 240Hz with a super-fast 0.03ms response time and BenQ's in-house Color Shuffle mode which improves picture quality in AAA games. Both of the new monitors also feature HDMI 2.1 so they can connect to consoles for 4K 120Hz gaming, as well as USB-C with 90W Power Delivery, a built-in KVM switch, and HDMI 2.1-related features including ALLM and eARC.

BenQ also announced a new 27-inch 1440p @ 500Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor, too. The new MOBIUZ EX271UZ drops in December for $999, while the bigger EX321UZ arrives in February 2026 and will retail for $1299.

4

Jeffrey Hsieh, Director and Head of the Consumer Line of Business at BenQ, said: "You've seen OLED, now experience every detail the way it's meant to be. Our new MOBIUZ monitors reveal the colors, contrasts, and artistry that go into each and every game, bringing storytelling and world-building to life like never before".

4

Specifications include: