LG has just launched the world's first fully wireless and transparent OLED TV for $60,000

The LG SIGNATURE OLED T presents a unique take on what it means to be an OLED TV thanks to its transparent display and wireless connectivity.

The 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T, unveiled at CES 2024, is the first transparent, true wireless 4K OLED TV. It features a self-lit screen that transitions from transparent to opaque, offering a unique viewing experience. Priced at $60K, it includes wireless video/audio via the Zero Connect Box and supports 4K at 120Hz.

The 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T was announced at CES 2024 and is described as the world's first transparent and true wireless 4K OLED TV. It is as much an artistic innovation as a technical one, with a stunning frame and self-lit OLED screen that can transform from transparent to opaque to create a one-of-a-kind living space.

The 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T, image credit: LG.

With pre-orders now open and the 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T shipping to customers this month in the U.S. with a price point of around $60K, it's not exactly the sort of display you'd head on over to Best Buy to pair with that new PlayStation 5 Pro. What makes it unique is that you can watch content with the display in its 'transparent' mode. Still, it's available to pre-order at Best Buy for $59,999.99.

"When in transparent mode, the OLED T offers a futuristic content experience that must be seen to be believed," LG writes. "The screen not only creates the illusion of content floating in mid-air but also produces a mesmerizing effect by 'merging' the on-screen visuals with the surrounding space."

With Always-On-Display (AOD) functionality, it can also showcase still or video artwork. The 'T-Bar' under the main screen can display information like song details, weather forecasts, or other text-based information, with the main screen remaining transparent and off for a truly invisible display.

As the headline suggests, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T includes LG's wireless video and audio technology via the Zero Connect Box that can handle 4K at 120Hz, with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium variable refresh rate technology.

"LG SIGNATURE OLED T is an exceptional user-focused innovation that offers a distinctive, multi-faceted viewing experience and unprecedented spatial flexibility," said Park Hyoung-sei, the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company president. "LG remains at the forefront of innovation by combining its industry-leading OLED technology with unique form factors, transparent screens, wireless connectivity and more, delivering unparalleled, life-enriching advancements no other TV maker can replicate."