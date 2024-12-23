All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Displays & Projectors

LG has just launched the world's first fully wireless and transparent OLED TV for $60,000

The LG SIGNATURE OLED T presents a unique take on what it means to be an OLED TV thanks to its transparent display and wireless connectivity.

LG has just launched the world's first fully wireless and transparent OLED TV for $60,000
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: The 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T, unveiled at CES 2024, is the first transparent, true wireless 4K OLED TV. It features a self-lit screen that transitions from transparent to opaque, offering a unique viewing experience. Priced at $60K, it includes wireless video/audio via the Zero Connect Box and supports 4K at 120Hz.

The 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T was announced at CES 2024 and is described as the world's first transparent and true wireless 4K OLED TV. It is as much an artistic innovation as a technical one, with a stunning frame and self-lit OLED screen that can transform from transparent to opaque to create a one-of-a-kind living space.

The 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T, image credit: LG.
3

The 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T, image credit: LG.

With pre-orders now open and the 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T shipping to customers this month in the U.S. with a price point of around $60K, it's not exactly the sort of display you'd head on over to Best Buy to pair with that new PlayStation 5 Pro. What makes it unique is that you can watch content with the display in its 'transparent' mode. Still, it's available to pre-order at Best Buy for $59,999.99.

"When in transparent mode, the OLED T offers a futuristic content experience that must be seen to be believed," LG writes. "The screen not only creates the illusion of content floating in mid-air but also produces a mesmerizing effect by 'merging' the on-screen visuals with the surrounding space."

With Always-On-Display (AOD) functionality, it can also showcase still or video artwork. The 'T-Bar' under the main screen can display information like song details, weather forecasts, or other text-based information, with the main screen remaining transparent and off for a truly invisible display.

LG has just launched the world's first fully wireless and transparent OLED TV for $60,000 03
3

As the headline suggests, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T includes LG's wireless video and audio technology via the Zero Connect Box that can handle 4K at 120Hz, with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium variable refresh rate technology.

"LG SIGNATURE OLED T is an exceptional user-focused innovation that offers a distinctive, multi-faceted viewing experience and unprecedented spatial flexibility," said Park Hyoung-sei, the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company president. "LG remains at the forefront of innovation by combining its industry-leading OLED technology with unique form factors, transparent screens, wireless connectivity and more, delivering unparalleled, life-enriching advancements no other TV maker can replicate."

Photo of the LG OLED77C4PUA 77-Inch OLED Smart TV
Best Deals: LG OLED77C4PUA 77-Inch OLED Smart TV
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$2196.99 USD
- -
Buy
$2196.99 USD
- -
Buy
$2196.99 USD
- -
Buy
$2196.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/23/2024 at 12:09 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:lgnewsroom.com, bestbuy.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles