ViewSonic's new 4K RGB Laser Projector is designed for big-screen Xbox and PlayStation gaming

ViewSonic's LX700-4K RGB projector features some impressive specs, and it has been designed with PC, Xbox, and PlayStation gamers in mind.

ViewSonic's LX700-4K RGB projector is not only about turning your home into a cinema, but it's also designed to deliver an exceptional and seamless PC, Xbox, and PlayStation gaming experience with support for 1440p 120 Hz (or 1080p 240 Hz) and a 4.2ms low-latency response time.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

ViewSonic says the LX700-4K RGB projector "strikes a perfect balance between resolution and refresh rate for an immersive gaming experience." For cinephiles, the LX700-4K RGB achieves 100% coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut for vibrant, lifelike colors and a look that should match that of a high-quality cinema.

With the RGB Laser light source (something I've come to appreciate thanks to the JMGO N1S Ultra 4K Laser Projector), the ViewSonic LX700-4K RGB projector also features a max brightness of 5,200 RGB Laser Lumens - making it suitable for rooms with a range of different lighting conditions.

As the name suggests, it's also a native 4K projector. The 0.65-inch Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) chip and Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology are comparable to IMAX. The projector supports screen sizes of up to 300 inches with a throw distance of up to 15 meters, which is massive - pushing beyond the 100-inch limit found in standard TV technology. The projector includes 1.6X optical zoom, with lens shift and correction features, making the installation hassle-free.

3

You also have HDR/HLG and 3D support, which sounds impressive. For more info, visit the LX700-4K RGB product page.

"ViewSonic aims to be at the forefront of redefining home entertainment, continually surpassing expectations and setting new standards in the industry. Understanding the growing demand for immersive, cinema-quality viewing experiences at home, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance everyday living," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of the Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "The LX700-4K RGB showcases our dedication to innovation and meeting consumer needs for superior home entertainment. By offering exceptional image quality and seamless integration into any home setting, ViewSonic continues to push the boundaries of home theater technology, ensuring our products provide outstanding and long-term value for home cinema enthusiasts."