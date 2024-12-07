ViewSonic to unveil monster 27-inch 1440p 520Hz OLED gaming monitor at CES 2025

ViewSonic is reportedly preparing to launch a new OLED gaming monitor at CES 2025: a new 27-inch 1440p display with an insane 520Hz refresh rate.

ViewSonic is reportedly preparing to unveil a monster new OLED gaming monitor at CES 2025 with the introduction of a new 27-inch 1440p OLED gaming monitor with a blistering 520Hz refresh rate.

The details on the new ViewSonic 27-inch 1440p 520Hz OLED gaming monitor are coming from German outlet ComputerBase, but outside of the size, panel, resolution and refresh rate, we don't know much else. We should expect some "Dual Mode" functionality like other gaming monitors have been rolling out with lately, probably to 4K but at a lower refresh rate (240/260Hz most likely).

ViewSonic should unveil a suite of new monitors at CES 2025, including a new ColorPro monitor that will be targeted at professionals with a higher-pixel 5K resolution and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. This is aimed at professionals who are seeking higher color accuracy for their photo and video editing workloads.

We recently saw AOC unleash its new AGON PRO AG276FK esports gaming monitor at 520Hz but with a 1080p resolution and a Fast IPS (not OLED) panel, but the new ViewSonic 27-inch 520Hz monitor has a higher 1440p (2560 x 1440) resolution.

ViewSonic's new 27-inch 1440p 520Hz OLED gaming monitor will be a delicious panel when it hits the market, with the pixel density of 1440p on a 27-inch OLED panel will be fantastic to see (and, 520Hz to boot). You'll need to have one of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards to hit 520FPS at 1440p, that's for sure.