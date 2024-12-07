All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
TRENDING: Nintendo Switch 2 release window confirmed by at least six developers
Displays & Projectors

ViewSonic to unveil monster 27-inch 1440p 520Hz OLED gaming monitor at CES 2025

ViewSonic is reportedly preparing to launch a new OLED gaming monitor at CES 2025: a new 27-inch 1440p display with an insane 520Hz refresh rate.

ViewSonic to unveil monster 27-inch 1440p 520Hz OLED gaming monitor at CES 2025
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: ViewSonic plans to unveil a 27-inch 1440p OLED gaming monitor with a 520Hz refresh rate at CES 2025. It may feature "Dual Mode" functionality for different resolutions and refresh rates.

ViewSonic is reportedly preparing to unveil a monster new OLED gaming monitor at CES 2025 with the introduction of a new 27-inch 1440p OLED gaming monitor with a blistering 520Hz refresh rate.

ViewSonic to unveil monster 27-inch 1440p 520Hz OLED gaming monitor at CES 2025 60
2

The details on the new ViewSonic 27-inch 1440p 520Hz OLED gaming monitor are coming from German outlet ComputerBase, but outside of the size, panel, resolution and refresh rate, we don't know much else. We should expect some "Dual Mode" functionality like other gaming monitors have been rolling out with lately, probably to 4K but at a lower refresh rate (240/260Hz most likely).

ViewSonic should unveil a suite of new monitors at CES 2025, including a new ColorPro monitor that will be targeted at professionals with a higher-pixel 5K resolution and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. This is aimed at professionals who are seeking higher color accuracy for their photo and video editing workloads.

We recently saw AOC unleash its new AGON PRO AG276FK esports gaming monitor at 520Hz but with a 1080p resolution and a Fast IPS (not OLED) panel, but the new ViewSonic 27-inch 520Hz monitor has a higher 1440p (2560 x 1440) resolution.

ViewSonic's new 27-inch 1440p 520Hz OLED gaming monitor will be a delicious panel when it hits the market, with the pixel density of 1440p on a 27-inch OLED panel will be fantastic to see (and, 520Hz to boot). You'll need to have one of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards to hit 520FPS at 1440p, that's for sure.

Photo of the AOC Agon PRO AG276QZD2 Gaming Monitor
Best Deals: AOC Agon PRO AG276QZD2 Gaming Monitor
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/7/2024 at 7:00 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:techpowerup.com, computerbase.de

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles