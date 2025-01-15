All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Displays & Projectors

LG let me go hands-on with its $60,000 transparent TV at CES 2025

LG has announced its transparent OLED TV will be available for purchase for $60,000, with two options up for grabs: transparent or opaque.

Junior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: LG has announced its transparent OLED TV, priced at $60,000, offering two options: transparent or opaque.

LG has slam dunked CES 2025 with the unveiling of three new gaming monitors to add to its UltraGear line-up, with two being world's firsts, and now the behemoth 77-inch world's first transparent 4K TV has entered the spotlight with its confirmed $60,000 price tag.

Introducing the LG Signature OLED T that was originally unveiled at CES 2023 but has now had its price officially confirmed at CES 2025, and its availability on the market made real. LG announced the 77-inch transparent 4K TV will be arriving in two models. The first is a transparent model, and the second is opaque. I talked to LG on the CES 2025 showroom floor, where I was informed the OLED T will be able to provide "virtual lossless wireless video and audio transmission" through its wireless connection box.

Along with being able to provide transparent or opaque video content, the OLED TV will also come with support for Dolby Vision and 4K at 120Hz, meaning it could be used for gaming purposes if one so chooses. However, a user would want to engage the retractable black shade that transitions the OLED T from its transparency mode back to a normal OLED TV.

The bells and whistles don't stop there, and they shouldn't for the price. LG has equipped the OLED T with its Alpha 11 AI Processor, which provides smooth and crisp pictures along with punchy sound. Moreover, LG's latest process enables support for AI Picture Pro and AI Super Upscaling. For movie lovers, the OLED T comes with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Filmmaker mode support, along with webOS and LG Channels for content browsing purposes.

Who is this for? LG touts the OLED T as the "World's first Transparent 4K Smart TV 2024 with True Wireless Video & Audio Transfer," and due to the bleeding edge technology stuffed into this product, it has an extreme price tag of $59,999. Given the price tag and the conversation I had with LG at the company's CES 2025 booth, the OLED T isn't aimed at the general consumer, and while it can be purchased by one, the company believes it will be sought after by businesses.

This makes sense, as businesses would be more likely to be able to afford such as TV, and would have more practical use for its transparency feature. For example, a restaurant could purchase the OLED T to display advertisements for food and drink or make it the eye-catching centerpiece of the room by turning it into an aquarium.

Throughout my time spent with the OLED T I was thoroughly impressed with the picture quality of the display when it was in transparency mode. The detail on the subject of the image certainly wasn't at the same level as some other OLED monitors, but given the transparency factor, it was still incredibly impressive.

NEWS SOURCES:lg.com, lg.com

Junior Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

