Starfield gameplay trailers may debut at E3 2020

Bethesda could be ready to show off its new sci-fi IP soon

Bethesda Game Studios' main Maryland branch is hiring for a video editor, hinting that new footage for its big new space epic Starfield might be on the way.

Zenimax just put out a new job listing for a video editor at BGS' central Maryland studio--the same studio who spearheads development of core RPG franchises like Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and new IPs. Right now BGS Maryland is working on two big projects: Starfield, a brand new singleplayer space IP with RPG elements, and The Elder Scrolls VI, which is only coming after Starfield.

Based on the current slate, it stands to reason that any new hires for Bethesda Games Studios might be working on Starfield. It's likely the video editor is spinning up trailers and gameplay footage for Starfield's possible E3 2020 debut. Bethesda previously announced Starfield at E3 2018, but no real footage of the game has been released just yet.

"Bethesda Game Studios is seeking an experienced, creative and energetic Video Editor. The candidate should have a strong visual style with experience in video editing, motion graphics, video format standards, and basic live production. The ideal candidate would also have experience capturing compelling video game footage and editing it into exciting promotional videos," reads the job listing.

Development Starfield is apparently coming along at a steady pace. At E3 2018, Todd Howard confirmed the game is currently playable and in production phases, the next step up from pre-production. That was two years ago, and it's likely Starfield's development has accelerated in preparation for next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Bethesda actually consulted SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Starfield, and confirmed the game is being future-proofed with next-gen console support.