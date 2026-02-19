Bethesda not interested in writing Starfield's big comeback story, no major overhauls planned

Todd Howard confirms that Bethesda is not making any sort of major overhaul to Starfield, and future content is aimed at people who already like the RPG.

TL;DR: Bethesda confirms no major Starfield 2.0 overhaul is planned, focusing instead on updates and the upcoming Terran Armada expansion. Todd Howard states new content will enhance the experience for existing fans but won't fundamentally change the game or attract those who didn't connect with it initially.

Starfield 2.0 is not happening as Bethesda's Todd Howard officially confirms the studio is not making a major overhaul to the game.

Content-wise, Bethesda isn't finished with Starfield...but the studio isn't interested in writing a major comeback story for the game. Gamers can expect more things like updates and the mysterious new Terran Armada expansion, but a huge Cyberpunk 2077-level revamp is out of the question. The majority of Bethesda is currently tackling Elder Scrolls 6, after all.

In a recent interview with Kinda Funny Games, Todd Howard confirms that the oft-rumored Starfield 2.0 isn't happening. Bethesda has no such plans to dramatically change Starfield's mechanics with a substantial re-release. According to Howard, the new Starfield content will give fans more of what they want--and if you're not already a fan, well, Bethesda isn't doing heavy lifting to win you over.

"We've been doing a lot of work that we like a lot. It is not Starfield 2.0. I've seen some of that, so for expectation setting, it's the kind of thing where if you love Starfield, we think you're going to love this," Howard said.

Howard says that if you don't already like Starfield, the update probably won't persuade you to keep playing.

"But if Starfield is something that didn't connect to you in a way, or you bounced off of it and you found it boring in places, I don't think this is going to change that fundamentally."

The RPG guru goes on to highlight the situation at Bethesda regarding Starfield, explaining that the studio typically rotates its marketing beats between its big core IPs throughout the year--Fallout, Elder Scrolls, and Starfield.

Bethesda is now gearing up for their Starfield phase, which means the new Terran Armada expansion and subsequent update should be revealed imminently. Howard says that news will happen "really soon."

