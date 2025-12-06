Todd Howard reiterates that Bethesda is 'working on a bunch of games and different things'

Bethesda's Todd Howard reiterates that ZeniMax and BGS as a whole are working on multiple games at once, including Elder Scrolls 6, ESO, Fallout, and more.

TL;DR: ZeniMax and Bethesda Game Studios are actively developing multiple projects, including The Elder Scrolls VI and Fallout 5, alongside remasters and ongoing content for Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76. Starfield's final expansion is anticipated soon, highlighting the studio's diverse focus on major franchises and sustained player engagement.

ZeniMax's Todd Howard reiterates that the group is working on a number of different projects at once, including numerous games.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Right now, Bethesda Game Studios is full steam ahead on The Elder Scrolls VI. After that comes Fallout 5...which probably won't be out until the 2030s. BGS isn't the only division that utilizes these brands, and ZeniMax as a whole is quite busy crafting new content, remasters, and sequels (but unfortunately, maybe not new IPs).

In a recent interview with Video Games Chronicle, Bethesda's Todd Howard says that the team is "doing a bunch of games and different things," which reflects the buzzing workplace of a major publisher/developer.

"The times that I get to work on the TV show, it's like, 'this is amazing.' "Then I go back to game work, and we're obviously doing a bunch of games and different things. "I can't describe the feeling of like a day when you're sitting in a creative meeting, and I leave it and I'm just like 'I cannot wait to see this or play this'. I love all of it."

Reports indicate that Bethesda is involved with several new Fallout projects, including remasters of both Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas; however neither has been confirmed or announced.

Then there's the online versions of the atomic age and fantasy franchises, with ZeniMax Online's mega-popular MMORPG Elder Scrolls Online, and Bethesda Game Studios' Fallout 76. Both games run in tandem and generate consistent revenues via microtransactions and regular content updates.

Starfield's last expansion is also expected to be a part of Bethesda's work slate, and we could see an announcement at The Game Awards 2025 in the coming days.