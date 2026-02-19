The Elder Scrolls 6 will see the return of the 'classic' Bethesda RPG

'We're coming back to that classic style that we've missed, that we know really, really well,' Bethesda's Todd Howard on The Elder Scrolls 6.

Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard recently sat down for an interview with Greg Miller on a recent episode of the Kinda Funny Gamescast, and even though we didn't get any bombshell revelations like an actual release date for The Elder Scrolls 6, we did get some good news for those looking forward to a proper Skyrim follow-up.

In addition to learning that the majority of the 500+ people studio is now working on the game, alongside Fallout 76, Starfield, and a potential Fallout 3 remaster, we also learned that the team is approaching development with the goal of a 'return to form.' That is, deliver the sort of exploration, story, RPG elements, and freedom seen in games like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

"I think we, if you look at our games, we've always evolved," Todd Howard said. "We do have a certain style that we like and our fans like that we want to get better and better at. I think in some ways, in many ways, Fallout 76 and Starfield are a little bit of a creative detour from that classic Elder Scrolls, Fallout, you know, a Skyrim, or a Fallout 3, or a Fallout 4, Oblivion, where you're exploring a world in a certain way."

"As we come back to Elder Scrolls 6," Todd Howard adds. "We're coming back to that classic style that we've missed, that we know really, really well." This is great news for those who might not have been fans of Fallout 76 and Starfield, as they felt and played differently from games like Skyrim and Fallout 3. In the case of Starfield, the lack of interesting handcrafted worlds to explore and discover things in felt like you kind of got a Bethesda RPG without one of the key things that makes them so engaging to play.

The Elder Scrolls 6, building on top of what we got in Morrowind, Oblivion, and Skyrim, is fantastic news, though it still sounds like we're going to have to wait a while before it's playable.