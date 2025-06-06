YouTuber recreates entire Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 2 in LEGO

A YouTuber has recreated the Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 in LEGO, earning praise from fans who have described the trailer as 'unbelievable'.

The second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was released last month, and since then, a YouTuber has painstakingly recreated it in LEGO.

It should be noted that the above trailer isn't generated with AI, as some people may mistake this trailer for the AI-generated version of Trailer 2 that went viral shortly after Trailer 2 was surprise dropped. The above trailer is created by a person animating LEGO frame by frame, and that YouTuber is "LegoMe_TheOG," a creator that is well-known for recreating trailers as LEGO characters. As for GTA 6's Trailer 2, the creator said it almost took them an entire month to complete the trailer.

In full disclosure, LegoMe_TheOG did say some of the environments are procedurally generated, but "a lot of them" were handcrafted or built manually. In other GTA 6 news, a leaker who correctly predicted the last names of both the main characters has revealed details about what players can expect gameplay-wise.

The leaker suggests GTA 6 will feature a character switch wheel, and that players will be able to play as Jason by himself, Lucia by herself, or Jason and Lucia at the same time. The leaker revealed a bunch more details, such as how many stores players can enter, how many chapters the main story will be, and what kind of cover system Rockstar has opted for.