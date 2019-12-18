Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Custom Halo Xbox Series X console mock-ups spotted

The Xbox Series X is prime real estate for some snazzy special edition designs

By: Derek Strickland from 1 hour, 10 mins ago

Talented designer Pope has created some impressive mock-ups teasing special edition Xbox Series X consoles.

The Xbox Series X's unique shoebox chassis design is prime real estate for custom designs. The case itself is a talking point that'll attract lots of attention when it releases (people are calling it a fridge, a monolith, etc). But with a special skin or wrapper thrown on, the system will take on a whole new kind of personality.

Now we get our first taste of how the system will look with special edition first-party themes. Artist Pope made four special edition Xbox SX mock-ups: one for Halo Infinite, another for Gears of War, a very striking and tribal Senua's Saga model, and a very pristine white model for Cyberpunk 2077. They all look pretty spiffy.

Read Also: Xbox Series X size comparison vs Xbox One, PS4 Pro, Switch

Themed consoles are a big part of any game release, especially for Microsoft. We've seen all sorts of awesome custom limited edition Xboxes over the years from the old-school lime green special edition OG Xbox, to the Gears of War 4 Xbox One S. This long-running trend will continue with the Xbox Series X and Microsoft is likely conjuring up some interesting designs as we speak.

I personally would love to see a Covenant-themed Halo Xbox Series X with an all-purple design, complete with a blue LED light on top.

Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.

Check below for confirmed specs and details, and a huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far:

Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):

  • 8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU
  • Navi GPU on RDNA architecture
  • Highly customized 7nm SoC from AMD
  • GDDR6 memory
  • 2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf
  • 4x CPU power of Xbox One generation
  • Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases
  • Adaptive sync supported
  • Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
  • Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)
  • 120FPS gaming
  • Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)
  • Variable Rate Shading
  • Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores
  • Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games
  • New controller with a dedicated share button
  • Compatible with Xbox One accessories

Lockhart (Unconfirmed lower-end Xbox Series hardware)

  • 1440p 60FPS
  • No disc drive
  • Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
  • 7nm AMD SoC w/ scaled-down 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHZ and Navi GPU
  • Lower GDDR6 memory pool (Possibly 12GB)
  • ~6-8 TFLOPs of power?
  • Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S
  • Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games
  • Cheaper MSRP

Anaconda/Xbox Series X/Project Scarlett

  • 4K 60FPS
  • Disc drive with 4K UHD playback
  • Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
  • 7nm AMD SoC with 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz and Navi GPU
  • 16GB GDDR6 RAM
  • 12 TFLOPs of power
  • 2x GPU power as Xbox One X/aims to replace Xbox One X
  • Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games
  • More expensive MSRP

Xbox Series X coverage:

