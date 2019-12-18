Custom Halo Xbox Series X console mock-ups spotted

The Xbox Series X is prime real estate for some snazzy special edition designs

Talented designer Pope has created some impressive mock-ups teasing special edition Xbox Series X consoles.

The Xbox Series X's unique shoebox chassis design is prime real estate for custom designs. The case itself is a talking point that'll attract lots of attention when it releases (people are calling it a fridge, a monolith, etc). But with a special skin or wrapper thrown on, the system will take on a whole new kind of personality.

Now we get our first taste of how the system will look with special edition first-party themes. Artist Pope made four special edition Xbox SX mock-ups: one for Halo Infinite, another for Gears of War, a very striking and tribal Senua's Saga model, and a very pristine white model for Cyberpunk 2077. They all look pretty spiffy.

Themed consoles are a big part of any game release, especially for Microsoft. We've seen all sorts of awesome custom limited edition Xboxes over the years from the old-school lime green special edition OG Xbox, to the Gears of War 4 Xbox One S. This long-running trend will continue with the Xbox Series X and Microsoft is likely conjuring up some interesting designs as we speak.

I personally would love to see a Covenant-themed Halo Xbox Series X with an all-purple design, complete with a blue LED light on top.

Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.

Check below for confirmed specs and details, and a huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far:

Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):

8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU

Navi GPU on RDNA architecture

Highly customized 7nm SoC from AMD

GDDR6 memory

2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf

4x CPU power of Xbox One generation

Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases

Adaptive sync supported

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)

120FPS gaming

Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)

Variable Rate Shading

Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores

Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games

New controller with a dedicated share button

Compatible with Xbox One accessories

Lockhart (Unconfirmed lower-end Xbox Series hardware)

1440p 60FPS

No disc drive

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

7nm AMD SoC w/ scaled-down 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHZ and Navi GPU

Lower GDDR6 memory pool (Possibly 12GB)

~6-8 TFLOPs of power?

Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

Cheaper MSRP

Anaconda/Xbox Series X/Project Scarlett

4K 60FPS

Disc drive with 4K UHD playback

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

7nm AMD SoC with 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz and Navi GPU

16GB GDDR6 RAM

12 TFLOPs of power

2x GPU power as Xbox One X/aims to replace Xbox One X

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

More expensive MSRP

