Xbox Ally's new 'Xbox experience' custom Windows 11 gaming OS coming to other handhelds in 2026

Microsoft confirms its new gaming-centric Windows 11 'Xbox experience' OS will also release onto the ROG Ally and Ally X and other handhelds in 2026.

Microsoft has made a new special version of Windows 11 specifically tailor-made for PC gaming handhelds, and Microsoft has plans to release this new OS to other handheld devices starting next year.

Yesterday, Microsoft announced the first-ever Xbox handheld duo. The one-two handheld combo consists of the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X, and the systems are being made by ASUS as part of the ROG lineup of enthusiast gaming hardware, with specifications to match--the Ally X sports AMD's new AI-powered Z2 AI Extreme chip and 24GB of RAM, which is a hefty 8GB over the Xbox Series X.

The real secret sauce of the Xbox handheld isn't the hardware or the specs, though; it's the operating system that runs everything underneath the hood. The Xbox Ally handheld duo runs a new optimized version of Windows 11 that's been heavily tweaked for gaming, including major convenience options, UI overhauls, and performance adjustments.

This new Windows 11 gaming environment is called the "Xbox experience," and it's a customized version of the PC operating system. Microsoft actually turned off many core functions of Windows in order to rev up gaming performance on the Xbox Ally handhelds.

Microsoft has now confirmed that it has plans to release the custom Windows 11 version, dubbed the "full screen Xbox experience," to other handhelds starting in 2026.

"The Xbox full screen experience will come first to Ally and Ally X, and we will update the in market ROG Ally and Ally X. Similar full screen Xbox experiences will be rolling out to other Windows handhelds beginning next year," a Microsoft spokesperson tells Game File's Stephen Totilo.

Microsoft says that it deliberately focused on bringing the console experience to a handheld with the Xbox Ally, and this new custom Windows version is a big part of that effort.

This is an interesting development for Microsoft, but not entirely surprising. After all, Microsoft is a service-first company that licenses out the world's largest PC operating system, so it makes sense that the company could also license out a new handheld-friendly version of Windows as well.

